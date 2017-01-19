The stars of TV, cinema and music are taking to the red carpet for a night of wall-to-wall glamour at the 2017 People's Choice Awards.
Hosted by comedian Joel McHale in its 43rd year, the ceremony will honour the biggest names in popular culture and entertainment today, with the awards decided by popular votes.
And with awards season well-underway, the event is expected to attract a host of A list stars including Academy winning actor Tom Hanks, Iron Man Robert Downey Jr, Blake Lively, Justin Timberlake, Matt Le Blanc, Jada Pinkett Smith, Sarah Jessica Parker,Ruby Rose, DJ Khaled and Jennifer Lopez.
The stars of TV's most popular shows Fuller House, Grey's Anatomy, Man With a Plan, The Big Bang Theory, The Great Indoors and This Is Us are all set to take to the red carpet with comic actor Kevin Hart leading the list of nominees with five nods.
Among the music acts to be nominated are Drake and Rihanna with four nominations each, while former One Direction bandmates Zayn Malik and Niall Horan are set to go head-to-head in the category of Favourite Breakout Artist.
With three nominations including Favourite Daytime TV Host, Ellen DeGeneres is expected to clean up and may well break the record for most-decorated PCA winner of all time, having already collected 17 awards in her career to date.
The evening will also see the music stars take to the stage with all eyes on Fifth Harmony as they make their first appearance as a foursome following the recent shock departure of Camila Cabello from the group. They are nominated for Favourite Group again, having won the People's choice award in the same category last year.
As the stage is set, and the stars prepared to make their red carpet entrances, the name cards were displayed on the seats in the theatre ahead of the glamourous event.
Flying into LA especially for the evening is nominee Priyanka Chopra. The Quantico star won the award last year and is nominated again in the category of Favorite Dramatic TV Actress.
Posting a selfie of herself on the runway as she prepared to board her flight, she wrote alongside the Instagram image: "Early morning..sore..sleepy but..first.. lemme take a selfie.. LA bound. #PCAs #nomination #excited #nofilter"
The Bollywood actress has been recovering for the last few days after suffering a concussion during an on-set accident.
The 43rd annual star-studded ceremony will be broadcast live on CBS. Click here to watch the award show live online on the network's official network. You can also follow the events official Facebook and Twitter for live updates about the event.
Below is the list of the nominees:
MOVIES
Favourite movie
Captain America: Civil War
Deadpool
Finding Dory
Suicide Squad
Zootopia
Favourite movie actor
Kevin Hart
Robert Downey Jr
Ryan Reynolds
Tom Hanks
Will Smith
Favourite movie actress
Anna Kendrick
Jennifer Lawrence
Margot Robbie
Melissa McCarthy
Scarlett Johansson
Favourite actionmovie
Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice
Captain America: Civil War
Deadpool
Suicide Squad
X-Men: Apocalypse
Favourite action movie actor
Chris Evans
Liam Hemsworth
Robert Downey Jr
Ryan Reynolds
Will Smith
Favourite action movie actress
Jennifer Lawrence
Margot Robbie
Scarlett Johansson
Shailene Woodley
Zoe Saldana
Favourite dramatic movie
Deepwater Horizon
Me Before You
Miracles From Heaven
Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children
Sully
Favourite dramatic movie actor
Ben Affleck
Chris Pine
George Clooney
Mark Wahlberg
Tom Hanks
Favourite dramatic movie actress
Amy Adams
Blake Lively
Emily Blunt
Julia Roberts
Meryl Streep
Favourite family movie
Alice Through the Looking Glass
Finding Dory
The Jungle Book
The Secret Life of Pets
Zootopia
Favourite thriller movie
The Conjuring 2
The Girl on the Train
Nerve
The Purge: Election Year
The Shallows
Favourite movie icon
Denzel Washington
Johnny Depp
Samuel L Jackson
Tom Cruise
Tom Hanks
TV
Favourite TV show
The Big Bang Theory
Grey's Anatomy
Outlander
Stranger Things
The Walking Dead
Favourite network TV comedy
The Big Bang Theory
Black-ish
Jane the Virgin
Modern Family
New Girl
Favourite network TV drama
Chicago Fire
Empire
Grey's Anatomy
How to Get Away with Murder
Quantico
Favourite dramatic TV actor
Jesse Williams
Justin Chambers
Scott Foley
Taylor Kinney
Terrence Howard
Favourite dramatic TV actress
Ellen Pompeo
Kerry Washington
Priyanka Chopra
Taraji P. Henson
Viola Davis
Favourite cable TV comedy
Atlanta
Baby Daddy
It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia
Real Husbands of Hollywood
Younger
Favourite cable TV drama
The Americans
Bates Motel
Mr. Robot
Pretty Little Liars
Queen Sugar
Favourite cable TV actor
Adam Devine
Freddie Highmore
Kevin Hart
Rami Malek
Zach Galifianakis
Favourite cable TV actress
Ashley Benson
Hilary Duff
Keri Russell
Lucy Hale
Vera Farmiga
Click here to check the full list of nominees.