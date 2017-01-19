The stars of TV, cinema and music are taking to the red carpet for a night of wall-to-wall glamour at the 2017 People's Choice Awards.

Hosted by comedian Joel McHale in its 43rd year, the ceremony will honour the biggest names in popular culture and entertainment today, with the awards decided by popular votes.

And with awards season well-underway, the event is expected to attract a host of A list stars including Academy winning actor Tom Hanks, Iron Man Robert Downey Jr, Blake Lively, Justin Timberlake, Matt Le Blanc, Jada Pinkett Smith, Sarah Jessica Parker,Ruby Rose, DJ Khaled and Jennifer Lopez.

The stars of TV's most popular shows Fuller House, Grey's Anatomy, Man With a Plan, The Big Bang Theory, The Great Indoors and This Is Us are all set to take to the red carpet with comic actor Kevin Hart leading the list of nominees with five nods.

Among the music acts to be nominated are Drake and Rihanna with four nominations each, while former One Direction bandmates Zayn Malik and Niall Horan are set to go head-to-head in the category of Favourite Breakout Artist.

With three nominations including Favourite Daytime TV Host, Ellen DeGeneres is expected to clean up and may well break the record for most-decorated PCA winner of all time, having already collected 17 awards in her career to date.

The evening will also see the music stars take to the stage with all eyes on Fifth Harmony as they make their first appearance as a foursome following the recent shock departure of Camila Cabello from the group. They are nominated for Favourite Group again, having won the People's choice award in the same category last year.

As the stage is set, and the stars prepared to make their red carpet entrances, the name cards were displayed on the seats in the theatre ahead of the glamourous event.

Flying into LA especially for the evening is nominee Priyanka Chopra. The Quantico star won the award last year and is nominated again in the category of Favorite Dramatic TV Actress.

1 of 4

Posting a selfie of herself on the runway as she prepared to board her flight, she wrote alongside the Instagram image: "Early morning..sore..sleepy but..first.. lemme take a selfie.. LA bound. #PCAs #nomination #excited #nofilter"

The Bollywood actress has been recovering for the last few days after suffering a concussion during an on-set accident.

The 43rd annual star-studded ceremony will be broadcast live on CBS. Click here to watch the award show live online on the network's official network. You can also follow the events official Facebook and Twitter for live updates about the event.

Below is the list of the nominees:

MOVIES

Favourite movie

Captain America: Civil War

Deadpool

Finding Dory

Suicide Squad

Zootopia

Favourite movie actor

Kevin Hart

Robert Downey Jr

Ryan Reynolds

Tom Hanks

Will Smith

Favourite movie actress

Anna Kendrick

Jennifer Lawrence

Margot Robbie

Melissa McCarthy

Scarlett Johansson

Favourite actionmovie

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice

Captain America: Civil War

Deadpool

Suicide Squad

X-Men: Apocalypse

Favourite action movie actor

Chris Evans

Liam Hemsworth

Robert Downey Jr

Ryan Reynolds

Will Smith

Favourite action movie actress

Jennifer Lawrence

Margot Robbie

Scarlett Johansson

Shailene Woodley

Zoe Saldana

Favourite dramatic movie

Deepwater Horizon

Me Before You

Miracles From Heaven

Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children

Sully

Favourite dramatic movie actor

Ben Affleck

Chris Pine

George Clooney

Mark Wahlberg

Tom Hanks

Favourite dramatic movie actress

Amy Adams

Blake Lively

Emily Blunt

Julia Roberts

Meryl Streep

Favourite family movie

Alice Through the Looking Glass

Finding Dory

The Jungle Book

The Secret Life of Pets

Zootopia

Favourite thriller movie

The Conjuring 2

The Girl on the Train

Nerve

The Purge: Election Year

The Shallows

Favourite movie icon

Denzel Washington

Johnny Depp

Samuel L Jackson

Tom Cruise

Tom Hanks

TV

Favourite TV show

The Big Bang Theory

Grey's Anatomy

Outlander

Stranger Things

The Walking Dead

Favourite network TV comedy

The Big Bang Theory

Black-ish

Jane the Virgin

Modern Family

New Girl

Favourite network TV drama

Chicago Fire

Empire

Grey's Anatomy

How to Get Away with Murder

Quantico

Favourite dramatic TV actor

Jesse Williams

Justin Chambers

Scott Foley

Taylor Kinney

Terrence Howard

Favourite dramatic TV actress

Ellen Pompeo

Kerry Washington

Priyanka Chopra

Taraji P. Henson

Viola Davis

Favourite cable TV comedy

Atlanta

Baby Daddy

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia

Real Husbands of Hollywood

Younger

Favourite cable TV drama

The Americans

Bates Motel

Mr. Robot

Pretty Little Liars

Queen Sugar

Favourite cable TV actor

Adam Devine

Freddie Highmore

Kevin Hart

Rami Malek

Zach Galifianakis

Favourite cable TV actress

Ashley Benson

Hilary Duff

Keri Russell

Lucy Hale

Vera Farmiga

Click here to check the full list of nominees.