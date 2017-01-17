Shay Given says Joe Hart was 'harshly treated' by Pep Guardiola and has called on the Manchester City manager to bring the England number one back to the Etihad Stadium. Guardiola wasted little time ushering Hart out of Manchester and replacing him with the much-maligned Claudio Bravo, who suffered another miserable afternoon against Everton on Sunday (15 January).

Given, who lost his place to Hart under Roberto Mancini at City in 2010, believes his former colleague could replicate Yaya Toure, who was brought back in from the cold by Guardiola in November: "Joe was maybe harshly treated at the start of the season. But he is still on the books, he is still a Manchester City player." Given told talkSPORT.

"Yaya Toure, for the first three or four months he wasn't getting a look in and he managed to change Guardiola's mind. Why can Joe Hart not do that? Maybe bring him back in January and have a look at him at least this season before he [Guardiola] makes another decision in the summer."

Hart is currently on loan at Serie A side Torino and has managed to keep five clean sheets in 18 league appearances for Sinisa Mihajlovic's side, who are currently battling for European qualification. The former Shrewsbury starlet's replacement at the Etihad, Bravo, has only kept four clean sheets in the same amount of appearances and was beaten all ends up during his side's 4-0 defeat by Everton.

The Chilean was caught to his left by Romelu Lukaku's powerful shot, his right by Kevin Mirallas' accurate low drive, Tom Davies chipped the ball over him for the third goal while Ademola Lookman fired an effort between his legs to cap off a disastrous day for Bravo and the rest of his City teammates.

While he was derided by many after the game Bravo was defended by his counterpart on the day, Joel Robles, who backed the Copa America winner to improve on his wretched display at Goodison Park.

"The results are not going their way. Someone has to be blamed, and Bravo is facing criticism," Robles told Spanish radio station Onda Cero, quoted by ESPN.

"But you cannot blame Bravo. I believe that in almost every goal, a goalkeeper can do better to prevent them. I'm certain that when dealing with similar situations to the ones he faced against us, next weekend, he will save them."