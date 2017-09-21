She's allegedly waiting on a proposal from boyfriend and soon-to-be boxer Rio Ferdiand, so Kate Wright is left killing time in the gym for now.

The 26-year-old former The Only Way Is Essex star showed off her famous hourglass figure in a mirror selfie taken in the gym with the caption: "Workout timmmeee @meldeane12 " while wearing a bright coral crop top and matching black and coral gym leggings from New Look.

Despite being in the gym, Wright's hair and make-up looked glamorous enough for a night on the tiles as she donned a sleek ponytail and naturally glowy skin.

Wright, who has amassed 687K Instagram followers thanks to her enviable shape of a tiny waist and large breasts, won plenty of compliments for the snap.

One person told her: "Most perfect figure " as someone else said: "What a gorgeous body".

Another believed Wright was working out in Ferdinand's house, stating: "In rios crib ".

While a fourth said: "Rio's house!"

It was reported this week that Ferdinand is ready to get down on one knee for his reality star girlfriend after she gave up everything to be with him and look after his three children.

Wright is thought to have stepped away from the limelight in order to take care of his family, with a source telling Daily Star: "We reckon he's after another ring long-term - an engagement ring for Kate.

"She's given up everything for him - now it's time for him to commit to her."

The low-key couple have been dating since January this year and Wright has grown particularly close to his family in recent months, spending a holiday with them in Portugal a few weeks ago.

Speaking about her relationship with 38-year-old Ferdinand to The Sun, Wright said: "I'm taking a step back from the public eye, I want to keep my life private as I lived my previous relationship on Towie, my priority right now is Rio and the family."

Wright is Ferdinand's first relationship since his wife Rebecca Ellison passed away from breast cancer in 2015 at the age of 34.