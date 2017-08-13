The Perseid meteor shower: What you need to know NASA
August is going to be an exciting month for stargazers, starting with the annual Perseid meteor shower that gives an opportunity to spot scores of shooting stars in the sky. According to Nasa, this year, the annual shooting star display peaks between 11 and 13 August. But experts have warned that with the moon at three-quarters full, it may make it harder to spot the meteors as they fly past this year.
However, the meteor shower was visible in some part of the world.
Perseid meteor showers occur each year when Earth hits a wide belt of debris left behind by the ancient comet, Tuttle-Swift, on its elongated, 133-year orbit around the Sun.
A meteor streaks past stars in the night sky above an excavator at an abandoned coal mine in the village Moscanica, Bosnia and Herzegovina on 12 August 2017 Reuters/Dado Ruvic
A meteor streaks past stars in the night sky above the Jill Windmill, during the Perseid meteor shower in Brighton, southern Britain, on 12 August 2017 Reuters/Hannah McKay
This picture taken on 12 August 2017 shows a Perseid meteor along the Milky Way illuminating the dark sky near Comillas, Cantabria community, northern Spain Cesar Manso/AFP/Getty Images
The annual display, known as the Perseid shower because the meteors appear to radiate from the constellation Perseus in the northeastern sky, is a result of Earth's orbit passing through debris from the comet Swift-Tuttle Cesar Manso/AFP/Getty Images
A meteor streaks past stars in cloudy night sky during the annual Perseid meteor shower, near Skopje, Macedonia on 12 August 2017 Reuters/Ognen Teofilovski
Northern hemisphere sky-gazers are in for a special treat on August 11 and 13, night with a rare shooting star 'outburst', which astronomers hope will not be marred by clouds and a bright Moon Cesar Manso/AFP/Getty Images
The 'Perseids' meteor shower is seen late on 12 August 2017 over the artificial lake Kozjak above Skopje, Macedonia Robert Atanasovski/AFP/Getty Images A man looks at the moon through a telescope during the Perseid meteor shower at Migra l-Ferha, outside the town of Rabat, Malta, early on 13 August 2017 Reuters/Darrin Zammit Lupi
Here are some of the dazzling pictures of the annual Perseid meteor shower captured over the past few years.
The Bagnour alpine refuge is seen at night during the annual Perseid meteor shower in the Aleve wood in Pontechianale, near Cuneo, in the Monte viso Alps, northern Italy, on 13 August 2016 Marco Bertorello/AFP/Getty Images
A Perseid meteor crosses the night sky over a statue of Jesus Christ in the village of Ivye some 125 km west of Minsk, on early 13 August 2016 Sergei Gapon/AFP/Getty Images
A multiple exposure picture taken in the early hours of 12 August 2014 shows a Perseids meteor shower in the night sky from the mountains of the Sierra Norte de Madrid near the municipality of Valle del Lozoya Dani Pozo/AFP/Getty Images
A Perseid meteor (R) streaks across the sky past the light trail of an aircraft over the Lovell Radio Telescope at Jodrell Bank on 13 August 2013 in Holmes Chapel, UK Christopher Furlong/Getty Images
A falling star crosses the night sky behind illuminated wind turbines near Gemuend, western Germany, on 13 August 2015 Oliver Berg/AFP "What a Shooting Star looks like from space, taken yesterday during Perseid Meteor Shower," tweeted astronaut Ron Garan, Expedition 28 flight engineer, on 14 August, 2011 Reuters/Nasa