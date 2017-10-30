Police in Australia are hunting a man who allegedly harassed a supermarket worker before then taking a picture up her skirt.

CCTV captured the moment the suspect takes his mobile phone camera and points it up her skirt as she faces away from him and stacks shelves.

The employee was said to have been alone at the time of the incident, which happened on Monday (30 October) at a store in Albany Highway in the south Perth suburb of Cannington.

The supermarket has since taken to Facebook to warn others about the behaviour of the man.

"We have never posted anything like this before," the post read, according to Western Australia Today.

"We always try and keep a positive vibe going on this page at all times, even when we come across theft, harassment and grumpy customers in store!

"This occasion is a little different, we felt so strongly about this, that we broke our rule! Pictured below was a customer who came in today at Cannington, harassed our staff who was there alone with explicit, inappropriate comments. More disturbingly, he took compromising photos of her."

Police say they are investigating after receiving a report about the incident from the shop at about 1.30pm local time (5.30am GMT).

They say he was seen acting suspiciously in the store and making a staff member feel uncomfortable.

Those taking pictures up women's skirts without their permission – known as "upskirting" – can be charged with committing an indecent act in Australia.

Earlier this year, British MPs faced calls from campaigners to make upskirting a criminal offence under the Sexual Offences Act in the UK.

Currently, perpetrators are charged with "outraging public decency" which requires that at least two people were present and were capable of seeing the act at the time.