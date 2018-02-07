A depraved pensioner has been found guilty of secretly recording at least 130 clips of men using toilets at motorway service stations.

Robert Moore, 71, admitted taking the footage on his mobile phone at Norton Canes Service Station on the M6 Toll and South Mimms service station on the M25.

Moore, of Diss in Suffolk, was handed a 14-week suspended sentence at St Albans Magistrates' Court, after admitting to one charge of making a recording for sexual gratification between May 2013 and October 2017.

But the police found over 100 lewd videos on Moore's device and are now keen to speak to anyone else who thinks they may have been a victim, which may lead to further charges being brought against the OAP.

Vinny Bolina, a spokesman for the Crown Prosecution Service, told the Express & Star: "The police would need to investigate the incidents first and then a decision would be made on whether to charge him with further offences.

Moore was caught after being spotted trying to film over a cubicle wall by a victim at the South Mimms Service Station in Hertfordshire.

Officers later discovered scores of other videos on his phone.

Moore, who was sentenced at St Albans Magistrates' Court on November 17, was also handed a Sexual Harm Prevention Order for five years and placed on the sex offenders' register for seven years.