For many families, their pets are a central part of their lives, providing the animals with love, care and affection. But a new study has found that the same level of care isn't being afforded to vets who look after their pets.

The survey by the British Veterinary Association (BVA) found that the majority of vets in the UK experience some form of abuse from pet owners.

It was revealed that clients will pressure the veterinarians to waive fees, become angry or aggressive.

Some of the aggressive behaviour displayed included swearing, defamatory comments on social media as well as death threats.

The data found that around 85% of vets felt threatened by the behaviour they had been subjected to at some stage of their career.

One topic area that often sparks anger is the prospect of follow-up appointments, with pet owners accusing vets of trying to make money.

On average, the cost of pet treatments has increased by more than 10% per year for much of the past decade with expensive treatments further driving up costs.

Around 98% of vets felt pressured to cut the fees of some of the treatments they provided to et owners according to the data.

Women and younger vets were also more likely to face the wrath of an angry owner than an older male the study showed.

President of the British Veterinary Nursing Association, Sam Morgan said: "These statistics make for sad reading, but are certainly not surprising. Working within practice we have all either been subject to or witnessed that 'difficult' client.

"We understand there can be a lot of distress when pets are ill, but this is no excuse to be aggressive or intimidating to a member of the veterinary team. It's important not to feel alone in these situations and to ensure there is awareness and support throughout the veterinary team."