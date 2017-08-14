A man is due to appear in court charged with the murder of an 83-year-old dog walker in Norfolk. Peter Wrighton's body was found in woodland near the village of East Harling on the morning of 5 August.

A post-mortem revealed that the 83-year-old died as a result of multiple stab wounds to his neck and head. Alexander Palmer, 23, Dereham Road, Bawdeswell, has now been charged with the murder of the granddad. He is due to appear before Norwich magistrates on the morning of 14 August to face the charges.

Police previously revealed they have spoken to more than 700 people in connection with Wrighton's murder. Detective Superintendent Andy Smith said: "We still have around 100 officers working in the area, providing reassurance, speaking with witnesses and conducting house to house and CCTV enquiries. We are also searching and forensically examining a number of locations which are linked to the ongoing investigation and you may see officers in other parts of the county."

The victim's family said in a statement: "Peter was immensely kind and never had a bad word to say about anybody and people always seemed to take a liking to him.

"We are extremely thankful for all the people who have come forward to speak with the police and hope we will soon be able to understand why this has happened.

"When we think of Peter we remember him with fond and happy memories that will stay with us always."

Wrighton had worked for British Telecom for 35 years and retired to the area 30 years ago, where he "enjoyed living a simple life with his family and dogs".