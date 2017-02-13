Petr Cech
Cech was at fault for Chelsea's third goal against ArsenalGetty

Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech will not be departing the club in the summer according to the Czech international's agent.

The 34-year-old has underwhelmed for the Gunners in recent months, at one point going eight league games in a row without a clean sheet between October and December. Most recently, his error gifted Cesc Fabregas a chance to net Chelsea's third goal against Arsenal in a 3-1 win.

The former Chelsea man has also come under scrutiny for allowing soft goals, while a section of Arsenal fans are not pleased that Cech has faced seven penalties (eight in his Gunners career) this season and is yet to save a single one.

Cech's form has sparked rumours that manager Arsene Wenger is looking for a replacement with the likes of Joe Hart and Jordan Pickford touted as possible signings.

The goalkeeper's agent Viktor Kolar, however, insists his client — whose contract expires in 2019 — will not be leaving the Emirates Stadium this summer.

"Petr's position at the club is secure and a summer transfer can be ruled out," Kolar said in a statement.

"Petr will be part of Arsenal until at least the end of his current contract."

Former Arsenal goalkeeper, David Seaman jumped to the defence of Cech, calling recent criticism a surprise.

"It is a surprise. For me, this season he has been really consistent. He has had made some big saves," Seaman said on talkSPORT.

"You look at the goals people are questioning and I don't see a lot wrong."

Even though the Arsenal legend did not think Cech needed to go, he thought Hart – currently on loan at Torino – would be an ideal replacement if ever there was a need of one.

"I think a lot of clubs will go for Joe because he is a quality goalkeeper and it was a massive shock in the summer when he left Manchester City," added Seaman.

"If the situation arises where Arsenal are looking for a goalkeeper then I can't see a better replacement than Joe Hart."