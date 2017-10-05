A petrol bomb has been found in Paris underneath a cement mixing truck belonging to a firm embroiled in a scandal connecting them to Isis.

Workers at Lafarge found a "crude" detonator underneath a truck at a depot in the northeast of the French capital on Thursday morning (5 October).

Bomb disposal squads evacuated the area while they secured the premises to safely disarm the device.

The Franco-Swiss company are currently under investigation for links to Isis regarding a plant it owned in Syria.

French investigators have found that "unacceptable" measures were taken to keep the plant in Jalabiya open in the early stages of the Syrian civil war in 2013, before it was finally evacuated in September 2014.

These measures may have included paying militants assigned to Isis at checkpoints in order to keep the plant open.

The group initially denied having any links to Isis and rejected the accusation that they may have been involved in the "financing of a designated terrorist group", but have since admitted that "errors" were made concerning the future of the plant.

The company has not commented how much may have been paid to the terrorist group but these details are expected to come to light as the French investigation unfolds.

On top of terror-related allegations, the firm fell foul of the French President Emmanuel Macron, who criticised them over interest in supplying cement for Donald Trump's US-Mexico border wall.

In 2015, Lafarge merged with the Swiss company Holcim at a cost of €42bn (£37.5bn).