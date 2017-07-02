Novak Djokovic won just his second title of 2017 following his straight-set win over Gael Monfils at the Aegon International in Eastbourne on Saturday (1 July).

The former world number one took 76 minutes to defeat the Frenchman 6-3, 6-4, marking his first title since his win over Andy Murray in the Qatar Open in January.

The victory comes at the best possible time with Wimbledon fast approaching and Djokovic's form being extremely patchy in the calendar year so far.

Since his Qatar Open win, the 30-year-old suffered an early second-round exit from the Australian Open along with losses in the BNP Paribas Open, Monte-Carlo Masters and Madrid Open.

The Serbian ace's performances improved but resulted in losses nonetheless including in the final of the Italian Open and most recently, the quarter-final of the French Open in a straight set defeat against Dominic Thiem.

Dropping out of the top three in the rankings for the first time since October 2009, the world number four was low on confidence, however, now seems full of it as he heads to SW19 on a four-match winning streak.

"It was a great week," Djokovic said, as quoted on ATP World Tour. "Obviously it feels right, looking back on the decision-making process and whether or not I should come here, now it feels like it was a good decision."

"But also a few days ago it felt right because I had a lot of time spent on the court, some good match play. But most of all, I felt very welcomed here by the people. On and off the court I was greeted, I was respected.

"So, for me, it was just a phenomenal experience that I will definitely take with me to Wimbledon."

Djokovic will now try to win a fourth Wimbledon title which if achieved, would make him the first player to win an ATP World Tour title and a Grand Slam title in consecutive weeks since Patrick Rafter accomplished the feat in 1998.

He will also be joined by former Croatian player Mario Ancic, who is now a part of his coaching team.

"Mario's my very good friend," Djokovic added, as quoted on SBS. "Once he was number seven in the world and he beat (Roger) Federer at Wimbledon. He was very talented but was very unfortunate with injuries and illnesses that ended his career early."

"But we always stayed in touch and he's one of the closest friends I ever had on the tour. He took a different direction in life, in the financial business, but I've dragged him back over to the sport.

"Now I'm really glad to spend time with him, and Agassi as well, in London."

Djokovic will play Slovakia's Martin Klizan in his opening match at Wimbledon on Tuesday (4 July).