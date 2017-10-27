Eric Bailly and Phil Jones are both in line to return from injury for Manchester United's Premier League showdown with Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday (28 October).

Bailly, 22, returned from October's international break carrying an unspecified knock which saw him miss games against Liverpool, Benfica, Huddersfield Town and Swansea City.

Jones meanwhile limped off with a quadriceps injury after just 23 minutes in Saturday's defeat to the Terriers, but was fit enough to return the bench for Tuesday's Carabao Cup clash in south Wales.

Speaking after that 2-0 win over the Swans, Mourinho noted the England international had recovered from his issue, but failed to provide an update on Bailly, prompting fears the Ivorian could remain a doubt for the visit of Mauricio Pochettino's side on Saturday.

But speaking to the press on Friday, Mourinho suggested both players could return to the starting XI.

"Jones is good, he was on the bench on Tuesday, [there was] no need [for him] to play, but he was ready - so he is really ready," Mourinho said. "Eric - let's see, [he'll have] one more training session, but he is the only one that I hope from the injured group that can be ready for tomorrow."

With only Bailly ready to return, that means Mourinho remains without three midfield options in Paul Pogba, Marouane Fellaini and Michael Carrick. Marcos Rojo is closing in on his return from a cruciate knee ligament injury, while Zlatan Ibrahimovic is not expected to return to action until December at the earliest.

There was further injury concern in midweek when reports emerged suggesting Marcus Rashford and Ander Herrera had picked up minor knocks in that win over Swansea after both came off after 67 minutes.

The pair were replaced by the key duo of Romelu Lukaku and Nemanja Matic, with reports suggesting Rashford and Herrera left the pitch with respective hamstring and ankle concerns and that the duo would be monitored by medical staff this week.

Both players featured in training as normal on Thursday however with Mourinho providing no indication there was an issue with either during Friday's press conference.