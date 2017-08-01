Manchester United duo Phil Jones and Daley Blind have been penalised by Uefa and charged for "infringements of the UEFA Anti-Doping Regulations (ADR)".

Jones has been handed a two-match ban and a fine for verbally abusing a Doping Control officer after the Red Devils' 2-0 win over Ajax in the final of the Europa League. The defender submitted urine and blood samples after the game, but was incensed when he was not allowed to take part with the rest of the players who were paying tribute to the victims of the Manchester bombing, which took place two days prior to the game in Sweden.

Blind, on the other hand, was only given a fine after he was found guilty of "violation and non-compliance". The Dutch defender played the entire final and was also present with the rest of the squad when they posed with a banner paying tribute to the city of Manchester.

The club has also been penalised for failing to ensure their players were available for the tests after the game. United were fined £8,900 (£11,768), while both the players were handed fines of £4,450 each.

"Philip Jones has been charged for insulting and directing abusive language towards the Doping Control Officer (Article 15 (1) of the UEFA Disciplinary Regulations), as well as for a lack of cooperation and respect towards the doping control procedure (Article 6.05 ADR)," the statement on Uefa's official site read.

"Daley Blind has been charged for violation and non-compliance with Article 6.05 (a) of the UEFA Anti-Doping Regulations, which states that "every player designated to undergo as doping control is personally responsible for reporting immediately to the doping control station as notified," the statement added.

According to the Manchester Evening News, the club and the players are said to be furious with the governing body's actions but are yet to decide if they will appeal against the decisions.

Jones' ban will ensure that he misses United's Uefa Super Cup clash against Real Madrid on 8 August and also their first Champions League group game.