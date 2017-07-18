Phil Neville believes new Everton signing Wayne Rooney can help the Merseyside club end a long 22-year wait for a trophy.

The Toffees last won a trophy in the 1995 FA Cup following a 1-0 win over Manchester United, having since come closest in their 2-1 FA Cup final loss to Chelsea in 2009.

But with Rooney having rejoined Everton after 13 years away from the club along with manager Ronald Koeman's heavy investments in the summer transfer window this year, the drought could end soon according to former Blues captain Neville.

"They [Everton] have been very proactive, they have not waited for Lukaku to leave, they have said 'let's get our players in first and take some of the pressure off'," Neville said, as quoted on FourFourTwo.

"I remember when I was at Everton with David Moyes. We sold Joleon Lescott one summer and Mikel Arteta towards the end [of the transfer window] - when you sell those players it puts added pressure on and fans get a little angry.

"They have actually signed four or five players, the fans are happy, it softens the blow of Lukaku leaving with knowing full well there are one or two more to come. I think the signing of Rooney gels it all together for Everton. There is no way Wayne Rooney would go back to Everton if he didn't think they were going to win things, that is for sure."

Rooney's arrival headlines the list of transfer incomings at Goodison Park including the likes of Jordan Pickford, Michael Keane, Davy Klaassen and Sandro Ramirez as Everton have spent close to £100m ($131m) this summer so far.

Neville added that Everton should look to the example of Tottenham, who with solid investment along with an emphasis on youth, they could overachieve and compete with the top clubs in England.

"Everton have to look at Tottenham," he added. "Four or five years ago, Tottenham and Everton were on similar levels, Tottenham kicked on and Everton didn't but now I think they are well capable of doing a Tottenham - producing a young team with a brilliant manager in Ronald Koeman.

"Everton have bought quality and what is more exciting is the young players breaking through - couple that with Wayne Rooney and it should be good. Everton could be one of the teams to watch this year."