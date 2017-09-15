Jurgen Klopp could hand Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain his first Liverpool start on Saturday (16 September) against Burnley at Turf Moor with Philippe Coutinho in line to return.

Sadio Mane will be unavailable for the club's next three matches after his ban for a dangerous challenge on Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson was upheld by the Football Association this week.

The Senegal international started the season superbly in a fearsome front three alongside summer signing Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino, but Klopp believes he has a number of options capable of coming in to fill the void – including Coutinho – who has not started a game for the club this season.

"We knew there would be moments when Sadio wouldn't play," Klopp told a press conference on Friday, the Liverpool Echo report. "That is why we build the squad. Roberto [Firmino, Phil [Philippe Coutinho] and Alex [Oxlade-Chamberlain] can all play on the left.

"It is always difficult to replace top class players but we did it well towards the end of last season."

Coutinho came off the bench for his first appearance of the season in Liverpool's 2-2 draw with Sevilla on Wednesday and Klopp is now ready to reinstall him to the starting eleven – be it in place of Mane or in a deeper midfield position.

"Coutinho should be ready. How the crowd welcomed him, I don't think anyone was 100% sure on this. I think as a Liverpool family, we were sensitive to it. So far he has been outstanding. The game was not perfect of course, but that is how it is after a long break. For sure, we are thinking about playing him."

On the injury front, Adam Lallana and Nathaniel Clyne remain out with the latter "still far away" from a return according to his manager with a back problem side-lining the England international. Lallana meanwhile has missed the start of the season due to a thigh injury with Klopp predicting the attacking midfielder will be able to return to light training next week.

Danny Ings meanwhile has started the season playing for the club's Under-23 side having endured disastrous luck with injuries following his arrival from Burnley in 2015. Two serious knee injuries have limited his impact at Anfield with concern emerging again when the forward was taken off with a knock during last Saturday's Under-23 clash with City. Klopp however says his player is training as normal however with no fresh injury problems.

Klopp also appeared to suggest Simon Mignolet will return in goal for the trip to Burnley after Loris Karius stepped in midweek.