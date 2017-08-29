Philippe Coutinho looks set to feature for Brazil when they take on Ecuador later in the week in a World Cup qualifier after training with the rest of the squad despite Jurgen Klopp maintaining that the midfielder is not fit to play owing to injury and illness.

The Brazilian midfielder has missed Liverpool's first three games in the new Premier League season amid continued links with a summer move to Barcelona, but the Reds manager insisted that it was due to the back injury and a bout illness that he was not considered.

Klopp revealed recently that Coutinho will take a while to return to action as he has not trained since being diagnosed with a back problem during their pre-season tour. But the midfielder, who has handed in a transfer request to force a move to the Camp Nou, trained with his national team with the Brazil doctor stating that he is in perfect physical condition to play against Ecuador.

"From a medical point of view, Philippe is in the perfect condition to play," Brazil doctor Rodrigo Lasmar said, as quoted by the Liverpool Echo.

The above statement from the medical team raises questions about his status at Liverpool after Barcelona's continued attempts to sign him. Another doctor, Michael Simoni, who is also a lifelong pal of Coutinho has revealed that the back pain was a result of stress regarding his uncertain future rather than a specific injury.

"Coutinho back problem? He is okay now. The back problem was a matter of stress, it was something emotional. The uncertainty about his future led him to feeling stressed. Everything is solved now," Simoni said, as quoted by the Mirror.

"Coutinho and I are friends since years, I always treat his medical cases. All he needed was someone to give him a pep talk."

Liverpool have rebuffed a number of approaches from the Spanish club in recent weeks with reports stating that they are ready to reject Barcelona's latest offer of around £136m. The Catalan club are not willing to give up on their pursuit and Spanish publication Sport, recently revealed that the Merseyside club have agreed to negotiate after a positive meeting between Coutinho's representatives and the owners of the club – Fenway Sports Group.

Barcelona recently completed the signing of Ousmane Dembele for a club –record fee from Borussia Dortmund, but the La Liga club's technical secretary Robert Fernandez confirmed that they are looking for further additions before deadline day (31 August).

Coutinho is said to be desperate for the move to be completed before the deadline and according to Sport, the Brazilian does not want to return to Liverpool once the international break is over at the end of next week.