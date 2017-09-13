Liverpool have been handed a double fitness boost ahead of their Champions League clash against Sevilla on Wednesday (13 September) after Jurgen Klopp revealed that Philippe Coutinho and Mohamed Salah will be available for selection.

The German coach was unwilling to rush Coutinho back into action despite the midfielder playing for Brazil during the international break as he felt that he lacked fitness having missed the first three games of their Premier League campaign. He was also omitted from their fourth, which was a 5-0 thrashing at the hands of Manchester City.

The Brazilian midfielder has returned to training with the rest of the first-team squad and Klopp revealed ahead of the game that he is available for selection. The manager refused to confirm if he will be involved, but it is likely that he will be part of the matchday squad.

"I could [give you an idea], but I'm sure all the Liverpool supporters around the world are ready to wait another 24 hours," Klopp said during his pre-match press conference, as quoted on Liverpool's official site.

"He is fit, he is healthy. All other information about the line-up, I think, you have to wait until tomorrow. He is here [with] no [fitness issue]," he added.

Salah, meanwhile, was sent home from training on Tuesday due to illness and was labeled a doubt for the clash against Sevilla. But Klopp dispelled talks of the Egyptian being unavailable and revealed that it was just a minor sore throat and he expects the winger to return to training on the morning of the match.

Nathaniel Clyne and Adam Lallana are the only two unavailable at the moment with Klopp giving a clean bill of health to the rest of the squad. The Reds are playing in the Champions League for the first time since the 2014/15 campaign and they will be desperate to ensure a winning start against the team that beat them in the final of the Europa League in 2015.

"Most of them are looking really good apart from Clyney and Adam," the German coach said, as quoted on the club's official site.

"Mo, we sent him home tonight, that's right. He was in; Mo said he can train, the doc said he could train. But then I asked the doc what would be best for him and he said [it would be] if he doesn't have to train because he has a little bit of a sore throat.

"It should not be that serious, so we sent him home so he cannot spread the virus, if it is a virus. In this moment we expect him back tomorrow morning for normal training," the Reds boss explained.