Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde is said to have requested the signing of "one or two" players ahead of the upcoming January transfer window.

Mundo Deportivo reports that the La Liga giants will certainly make a fresh attempt to sign Philippe Coutinho from Liverpool but the Spanish boss also wants to bolster his back-line with the recruitment of a new centre-back.

The former Athletic Club boss already made five signings during the summer transfer window in the form of Paulinho, Nelson Semedo, Gerard Deulofeu, Ousmane Dembele and Marlon Santos, with the Brazilian being later sent to Nice on a two season-long deal in order to continue his development.

Yet, it is well known that Barcelona also tried and failed to sign Phillipe Coutinho from Liverpool and Angel Di Maria from Paris Saint-Germain as the manager also wanted to add some creativity to his midfield.

Furthermore, earlier in the summer it was said that the boss also requested the signing of Íñigo Martínez from Real Sociedad before the club decided against signing the Spanish centre-back or any other player to bolster the heart of the back-line.

Earlier this month club CEO Oscar Grau said that Barcelona were ready to break the bank in January to sign Coutinho or any other player if Vaverde and the technical staff believes that it is necessary to bolster the squad further.

"We are prepared to sign Coutinho or other players but the proposal has to come from the technical staff. We will do our best to meet their demands," Grau said during a press conference in which he revealed a club record budget for the 2017-2018 campaign of €897m.

"If there are arrival maybe there will be also departures. We are putting all the resources of the club [to improve the squad]. We could [sign in January]. We will study it if it necessary. The financial year runs until July so sales can also be made at the end of the season. If this is the case [If Barcelona sign players in January] we have to generate income and maybe someone have to leave. We will see it."

And Mundo Deportivo says that Valverde does want Barcelona to sign "one or two" players in January after having made it clear during his first months at the Nou Camp that some members of the current squad are surplus requirements.

The Spanish publication claims that the former Athletic Club Boss "has come to the conclusion" that he will need some reinforcements to face the second part of the season after having already learnt about the strengths and weaknesses of his side during the opening part of the season.

Nevertheless, Arda Turan and Thomas Vermaelen have not played a single minute either in La Liga or the Champions League while Paco Alcacer is yet to play since the 2-0 victory over Alaves on 26 August.

Mundo Deportivo says that Coutinho remains a top priority for Valverde and the Catalans will definitely make a new attempt to lure him to the Nou Camp ahead of the second part of the season.

Yet, the Spanish boss has also earmarked the signing of a new centre-back as a priority after having made it clear that Vermaelen is not in his plans.

Barcelona have Gerard Pique, Samuel Umtiti and Javier Mascherano to cover the position but the boss believes that an extra man is needed to face the second part of the season with guarantees.

Mundo Deportivo says that the club have offered Valverde the possibility of bringing forward the arrival of Yerry Mina as Barcelona have a first refusal to sign the Colombian international from Palmeiras in a deal worth only €9m.

However, Valverde is having doubts about advancing the arrival of the 23-year-old defender as he would rather someone with proven experience in Europe.

The manager still believes that Mina will be a good addition for the long-term but Barcelona could consider waiting until the summer and bring someone else in January. In this sense, earlier this week, Mundo Deportivo reported that Ajax starlet Matthijs de Ligt could also be another option.