Philippe Coutinho has insisted he remains totally committed to give his all for Liverpool this season, after putting his summer saga behind him.

The Brazilian playmaker was linked with a move to Barcelona throughout the summer and even submitted a transfer request in a bid to force Liverpool's hand and move to the Nou Camp.

The five-time European Cup winners, however, stood their ground and while the Spanish giants launched multiple bids, they eventually opted against matching the €200m (£176m) demands made by Liverpool.

Coutinho has since been reintegrated into Jurgen Klopp's squad and has scored twice in the last two in the last two appearances, against Leicester in the Premier League and against Spartak Moscow in the Champions League.

"I'm calm," the Brazilian said after the Reds' 1-1 draw in Russia.

"It's all passed by. I'm here to defend the colours — to give my maximum."

The draw against Spartak means Liverpool have not won away from Anfield in the Champions League since 2009 and trail Sevilla by two points, after the Spaniards comfortably cruised past Maribor with a 3-0 win. However, Liverpool remain joint-second alongside the Russian outfit and Coutinho believes his side are good enough to progress to the knockout stage.

"It wasn't really the result we wanted, but we have to keep working and there are more games, another four games to come," he added.

While Coutinho signed a new deal, reportedly worth around £150,000-a-week, in January to become the highest-paid player at Liverpool, issues surrounding his future could rear their head again in January.

Earlier this week, Spanish publication Sport claimed the Merseysiders have softened their stance after Coutinho's agents recently met in Boston with representatives of Fenway Sports Group to make it clear that the Brazilian ace still wants a move to the Nou Camp.

Sport added the Catalans were more optimistic than ever, with Liverpool being finally open to parting ways with the Brazilian for a reasonable fee.

The report suggested Liverpool refused to negotiate the departure of Coutinho during the summer in the hope that the Brazilian could help Klopp's side to mount a sustained challenge for the Premier League title this season.

However, the Fenway Sports Group have softened their stance following an inconsistent start to the season, with Liverpool being sixth in the Premier League table, five points behind Manchester City and Manchester United.