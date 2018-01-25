Phillipe Coutinho and Yerry Mina are in line to make their Barcelona debuts in the Copa del Rey quarter-final second-leg tie against Espanyol on Thursday (25 January) after being included in Ernesto Valverde's 19-man squad for the first time since their respective arrivals from Liverpool and Palmeiras.

The Brazil international became the most expensive Barcelona signing ever on 6 January after the Catalans agreed to pay a fee which could rise to €160 million (£140m, $198.7m) with add-ons.

Mina, meanwhile, completed a €11.8m move from Palmeiras to the Nou Camp on 11 January in order to fill the gap left by the departure of Javier Mascherano to Hebei China Fortune FC.

However, the two South American stars have since been unable to make their debuts.

Coutinho arrived at Barcelona with a thigh injury while Mina has not been named in a single matchday squad since he joined with Valverde warning that the Colombia international will need some time to adapt to the European football.

But both players have a chance to help their new side in the Copa del Rey against Espanyol with Barcelona looking to turn around a 1-0 deficit from the first leg to keep alive their hopes of retaining the trophy.

Andres Iniesta and Paco Acacer are also in Valverde's squad after having recovered from respective muscle injuries.

The captain missed the first-leg due to a hamstring issue while Alcacer is yet to play a game this year after he suffered an injury during a 4-0 win Deportivo La Coruna on 17 December.

However, Valverde will be without Thomas Vermaelen and Ousmane Dembele after the Belgium international picked up a hamstring injury during the weekend's 5-0 victory over Real Betis.

Gerard Deulofeu and Denis Suarez have also been left out of the squad with rumours circulating that the former could leave the club either on loan or on permanent basis before the end of the current transfer window.

Valverde hopes that the Nou Camp support could help his side to overturn the tie and book a place in the semi-finals.

"We know that we are behind on aggregate and it's do or die, but we have the advantage of playing at home in the second leg and we hope the fans can spur us on," Valverde said in the press conference ahead of the game.

"This derby has special motivation because we have to come from behind. The cup is a competition that excites us."