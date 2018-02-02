He always takes time off from his busy schedule to visit his sister. And, David Beckham did exactly that recently as evident from a photo posted on social media by his younger sister, Joanne.

The new mother took to Instagram on Friday (2 February) to share the snap, which shows the former Real Madrid footballer with a big smile on his face while holding his two-month-old niece, Peggy, in his hands.

The picture stands out as the 42-year-old and his niece are seen rocking matching hairdo, with Joanne pointing it out in the caption of the image, poking fun at her brother for "copying" his niece's hairstyle.

"L O V E . M Y . U N C L E ... as if me and uncle david have the same hair ! I think he copied me @davidbeckham ! ❤️," she wrote alongside the snap she shared on the photo-and-video-sharing application.

People were thrilled to see the sweet photo, with many saying the little one looks adorable, while plenty of others said David is a handsome man.

"Aww lovely pic Peggy has set the trend with her hair!" a user said, while another said, "so cute" and added that her 14-year-old daughter also rocks a hairstyle that looks exactly like her father's.

Someone else said, "Oh my gosh @joannebeckham she'ssooooadorable!! That hair is so cute ." And, another added, "Ohhh my she's so beautiful Joanne love her hair shes such a little doll xxx"

Some also poked fun on the comment about David copying his niece's hairdo. "Haha he sure did lol how cool to have him as your Uncle @joannebeckham," an Instagram user wrote.

Another user added, "Hilar! This is what my daughter looked like looking at me and my husband at that age. Too cute xxx."

Joanne and her boyfriend Kris Donners welcomed their daughter, Peggy, in December 2017.