Demi Lovato has been rocking her stunning figure in bold outfits on social media and garnering praises from her fans. Here is yet another photo where she successfully carries off another risqué ensemble. She posted the photo on Instagram on Thursday (21 December).

The 25-year-old songstress made jaws drop as she is seen posing in a black top with a plunging neckline running to her navel, revealing her braless glam look. In the picture, her head is tilted slightly backwards to up the sex appeal as she let her long locks cascade down her shoulders.

With piercing smokey eyes, Lovato is seen staring at the camera, wearing an unzipped leather jacket over the plunging black top and large hoop earrings. She accentuates her look with minimal makeup and dash of nude lipstick to her pout.

The picture, which she posted without a caption on Instagram, has been attracting a lot of attention, with 1,469,000 likes and counting. Also, fans have been taking to the comments section to call Lovato "beautiful" and "breathtaking".

"Drop dead gorgeous. Demi," a fan commented as another added, "A gorgeous women."

Someone else said, "Amazing, GORGEOUS woman!! I hearts you!!" Another admirer wrote, "The girl most beautiful the World ❤."

Lovato previously caused a fan frenzy by sharing a black and white picture of herself in a classy wedding gown on the photo-and-video-sharing application. In the image, she is seen staring right at the camera, with a veil covering her tresses.

Alongside the photo, she wrote, "#TMYLM", referring to her new song Tell Me You Love Me.

"This is the most gorgeous photo on Instagram," a fan had commented on that post, while another added, "I love you!! You are Beautiful!!!! I love that!! My queen!!!! ❤️."

Someone joked, saying, "Can we get married?" Another admirer wrote, "I'd marry you in a heartbeat."