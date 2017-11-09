Elizabeth Hurley always manages to impress her fans with her fashion sense. And, The Royals star continued the trend by making her admirers go "wow" with her latest outfit.

The 52-year-old actress, who can easily give women half her age a run for their money, sparked a bit of a fan frenzy on social media with a photo of herself in a pink body-hugging jumpsuit that showed off her svelte physique.

Hurley turned heads in the striking ensemble that she paired with silver-coloured high heels while letting her tresses flow down her shoulders.

The photo was taken at the Holiday House launch in London on Wednesday evening (8 November).

"Thank you @holidayhouselondon for raising money for @bcrfcure @bcacampaign," she wrote alongside the snap she shared with her fans on Instagram.

The picture has already garnered more than 15,000 likes, with fans taking to the comments section to talk about Hurley.

"Liz, looking exquisitely beautiful and charming," a fan commented, while another added, "You're such a beautiful woman... I have followed you for many years."

Someone else praised Hurley's age-defying ways, writing, "Lady you never age :-) You just get hotter by the day :-)."

Fans also voiced their opinion about the striking dress with an admirer saying, "Where did you get that gorgeous jumpsuit?! Stunning!" Another fan added, "Love the pink jumpsuit!!"

"Really suits you," wrote a follower, while another simply exclaimed, "Pinkalicious."

Hurley previously sent temperatures soaring on the photo-and-video-sharing application by posting a short clip that showed her lounging on a sunbed wearing a tiny two-piece bikini and large shades, with loud music blaring in the background.