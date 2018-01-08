Kate Upton drove her fans wild by sharing a naked throwback photo of herself on social media recently. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model has once again wowed her admirers by posting a breathtaking black and white snap of herself, which has sparked a meltdown on Instagram, with many of her fans calling her "stunning' and "gorgeous".

Although the American model is wearing a body-hugging dress, she lets her pose do the talking by resting her right hand on her hip and the other hand on her left thigh. Dressed in the cleavage-baring outfit, she has a created quite a buzz on the photo-and-video-sharing application as she raises the oomph a notch by staring at the camera with her piercing eyes and slightly open her mouth.

The 25-year-old Upton teams up her look with a pair of large earrings and a chunky bracelet on her left wrist.

Alongside the picture, she wrote, "@voguebrasil @henriquegendre."

"@kateupton Your beauty makes the morning sun look like the dull glimmer of the moon ❤❤❤," a fan commented and another added, "Goddamn. The pinnacle of beauty."

A few others commented on the dress, with an admirer saying, "Looking pretty in this outfit. :-)."

Many others asked Upton not to get too slim, with a fan telling her, "... don't go too skinny, Angel!!!!!!!"

When Upton shared a nude photo of herself a few days ago, some fans were left stunned by her looks. One of them said, "I'm just getting up off the floor. I fainted... Twice", while another added, "Justin Verlander is surely a lucky man."

Upton and Verlander married in October 2016 after dating for over three years.

The wedding ceremony was held at an old medieval church at the top of a hill amidst ancient ruins and overlooking the serene Montalcino town in the Province of Siena in Tuscany in Italy.