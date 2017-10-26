A new photo of Megan Fox released by Frederick's of Hollywood has sent admirers of the actress into a meltdown.

Wearing blue two-piece lingerie paired with black stocks, the 31-year-old actress is seen flaunting her toned body with her arms stretched out above her head while resting her body on a partly lit wall.

The mother-of-three is seen with her long locks let loose and exuding plenty of sex appeal while posing for the camera. The photo was clicked for Frederick's of Hollywood's lingerie collection. Fox was named the brand's ambassador in August 2017.

"Megan Fox in our latest lingerie," the women's innerwear maker wrote alongside the snap of actress on Instagram.

The picture has set pulses racing with many of her admirers calling her "beautiful" and "gorgeous".

A fan commented, "Megan Fox is beautiful ," another added, "the most beautiful woman. @the_native_tiger you have to be Wonder Woman "

Someone else said, "Megan is awesome," another revealed his thoughts about the space in which the photo was taken, saying, "Love this set! Love the blue. Definitely, would love to wear this."

Fox recently revealed that she loves the attention she receives from people whenever she poses in lingerie.

"These pieces make you feel an awakened appreciation for your body. I think being sexy and comfortable in your body is a wonderful thing, and I don't mind being acknowledged or appreciated for it," Fox wrote on Frederick's website.

She added, "So much of the time women are taught to feel uncomfortable about what they're wearing. What I hope to do with Frederick's is give women the power to look and feel good."