Ashley Graham has been posting some racy photos of herself on social media in recent months. And, the plus-size model continued the trend by taking to Instagram to share another jaw-dropping snap of herself.

The picture shows the American beauty striking a sexy posing in a tiny one-piece swimsuit - held together by a few strings - that barely manages to cover her up modesty. The Nebraska native is seen caressing her long locks with both her hands while her eyes are closed and head slightly tilted back.

The picture seems to have been clicked in a tropical location, with clear blue skies and water noticeable in the background.

The image has sparked a fan frenzy, with more than 277,000 likes, and hundreds of Graham's admirers taking to the comments section to praise the 30-year-old body activist for flaunting her curvy figure.

A fan commented, "Beauty in every way...inside and out...I miss our chats at AMG Medical Group..." another fan added, "Absolutely Gorgeous Ashley."

Someone else said, "You got great healthy body Ashley."

However, the photo has also stirred a controversy, with fans divided over whether the image has been doctored.

"The bathing suit is fake lol," a fan said, while another fan added, "Worst photoshop on that suit ever! It looks layered on which is a shame because you look amazing!"

Someone else said, "Bottom line is that beauty is subjective and we are all entitled to our opinion, BUT it takes a big person to recognize that and not try to hurt others with their opposing views. So be good....be kind....and practice the golden rule."

Graham's latest update on the photo-and-video-sharing application comes just days after posing with just a towel for renowned photographer Mario Testino's Towel Series.