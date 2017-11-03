Bella Thorne has done it again. The Babysitter star has sparked a meltdown on social media with her latest racy photos.

Wearing a completely see-through white dress, the singer-turned-actress leaves little to the imagination as she flaunts her toned figure for the camera. She shows off plenty of skin in the risqué outfit that does almost nothing to cover up her modesty.

The first snap shows the 20-year-old striking a sexy pose for the camera, with her hands stretched out above her head and her slender legs crossed. She accentuated her look with heavy makeup, large earrings and chokers while her curly hair is let loose. The photo was clicked in a beautifully maintained garden.

"Greed is always green," she wrote alongside the picture she shared with her fans on Instagram.

Another image – clicked from a close distance – shows Thorne striking a similar pose and smiling for the camera.

Bella captioned the picture, "Living with the trees ."

The photos have set hearts racing, with many of her fans calling her "goddess" and "queen".

A fan commented, "You are truly a glam goddess!!! Fantasmagorically flawlessly beautiful in every way as always!!!!!" Another said, "Girls be like 'you look amazing" --- boys be like 'you look so hot damn..."

"Seriously... you are the most uniquely gorgeous person!" someone else said while another added, "So much sexy and classy at the same time. I bet you've got people huffing & puffing in paper bags all day long."

While there were some who slammed Thorne for posting the racy photos, plenty of others rushed to the comment section to defend her.

"Your attitude and hateful heart are terrible. Go do something that makes you happy instead of hating on people that are above you. That'll get you nowhere," a fan wrote in response to the haters.