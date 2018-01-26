The latest photos leaked from the set of Captain Marvel have revealed the costume Brie Larson will be rocking in the movie, which will be released on 6 March 2019.

The costume that the 28-year-old actress is seen donning in the pictures is similar to what her character is seen wearing in the comic book of the same name. But there are some changes to the colour scheme.

The makers of the movie have gone with a green and black colour scheme for the costume that closely resembles the outfit of another superhero, Green Lantern. In the comic book, Larson's character is seen wearing a costume having the colours blue and red.

In the leaked snaps, Larson is seen smiling while walking next to a car on the set of the movie.

The costume which Larson is seen wearing in the pictures have generated mixed reactions on social media.

"Ok, great design but, WHERES THE RED," a user wrote on Twitter, while when another said the red colour could be redone in post-production of the movie, someone disagreed with the post-production theory and asked, "Why would the suit be re-colored in post? That's now how production works? You don't make a suit green just to make it red. Ant-Man and Iron man we're always red on set."

Another user said, "Maybe it's just her first suit." Someone else said, "This is not about the colour. I love the colour of Mar-vell. It's about the leather style rubbery I don't like."

The movie is being directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck. The cast of the movie includes Larson as Carol Danvers, Samuel L Jackson as Nick Fury (with both his eyes), Jude Law will appear as the original Captain Marvel, Mar-Vell and Ben Mendelsohn as the film's unnamed villain.