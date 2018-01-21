Melissa Johns has fallen victim to hackers, who have allegedly leaked X-rated photos of her on the Internet.

According to The Sun, the former Coronation Street star, who played Imogen Pascoe on the ITV show, feels "violated" after private photos of her allegedly indulging in a sex act with a man reportedly surfaced online.

The publication has said that the 27-year-old actress was "devastated" when she was made aware of the incident.

"Melissa is very upset these private snaps of her fooling around have been made public," a source told the website. "They were never intended for that and she feels violated by them."

Johns is not the first Coronation Street actress to be targeted by hackers. In the recent past, they have allegedly leaked X-rated videos of Faye Brookes, 30, and Kym Marsh, 41. Catherine Tyldesley, 33, was also targeted by hackers, who allegedly leaked intimate snaps of hers on online.

When Brookes' sex tape and explicit photos were allegedly leaked online, The Sun reported that the actress, who plays the character of waitress Kate Connor in the show, was left "devastated". The X-rated videos and snaps were reportedly stolen from her phone.

In the video, Brookes, who has been in a relationship with 33-year-old singer Gareth Gates for around five years, was allegedly seen indulging in a sex act with a man. Brookes and Gates started dating after starring in the West End musical Legally Blonde.

"Faye is understandably devastated. Like any woman, she will be mortified that this footage is a few clicks away," a source told the publication. "It has somehow been accessed by someone who doesn't care how much upset they cause."

Earlier last year, Marsh's alleged sex tape and intimate pictures were leaked online. At the time it was said that she immediately contacted the police after she learnt that she had fallen victim to hackers.

"Kym is absolutely sickened that someone has put these photos in the public domain. She made a report to the police as soon as she was made aware of it and is desperate for them to find the person who is responsible," a source told The Sun.