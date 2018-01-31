Before taking to the stage to pay tribute to Sir Elton John at Madison Square Garden, Miley Cyrus created a fan frenzy on social media as she shared photos from backstage revealing her "amazing" outfit.

Wearing glittering white hot pants, the 25-year-old is seen in an array of poses in the photos which she has shared with fans on Instagram. The Wrecking Ball singer paired the shimmery half pants with a matching shirt and a pair of knee-high boots.

In one snap, Cyrus can be seen looking at the camera as she sits on the floor and rests her back against a wall. Although the singer almost suffered a wardrobe malfunction with the hot pants, she managed to cover up her modesty by crossing her legs.

"I'm Still Standing" @eltonjohn tribute! #BitchIsBack," she wrote alongside both the snaps, which have racked up more than 982,000 likes on Instagram.

In another picture, Cyrus is seen kneeling on her left leg and slowly turning her head towards the camera while flaunting her toned legs. She then goes for a similar pose, but this time, it was on a tan leather chair instead of the floor which was covered by a carpet.

"#BitchIsBack @eltonjohn," she captioned the snaps, which has already garnered more than 728,000 likes on the photo-and-video-sharing application.

Next, Cyrus looks straight at the camera as she holds a matching bag while crouching on the floor. She then is seen flaunting her side profile, while still holding onto the bag. The two photos, which is without captions, have garnered more than 460,000 likes.

The series of pictures has caused a meltdown online, with fans complimenting Cyrus by saying that she is "beautiful" and "gorgeous".

"Miley...coming from a mother of a daughter (now 16) who always looked up to you and we have always loved you and your music, you're looking very beautiful these days. A very beautiful woman you're becoming," a fan commented.

Another admirer added, "You look exactly like your mom. Beautiful as always!"

Some were also curious about the outfit Cyrus was wearing as one a fan said, "I need this outfit in my life." Another follower added, "Love this!!!" Someone else just said," Amazing."