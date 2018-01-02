1 of 3

A record-breaking arctic freeze gripping the Northern American continent has reportedly frozen the iconic Niagara falls. Some tourists who braved the freezing temperatures to make their way to the falls posted breathtakingly beautiful photos which show how the falls appear to have been transformed into a winter wonderland of ice and snow.

The lush green trees and flora surrounding the falls have been covered in snow and ice, with the walls, railings and rocks surrounding the falls covered in icicles.

"It's so beautiful," Zieong Zhang, who drove for seven hours from Jersey City, told the Buffalo News. "I came here in the summertime four years ago. It was good, but it wasn't like this. This is just outstanding, with all the snow, and the trees coated like sugar."

Although the surrounding areas of the falls appear to have completely frozen, the icy water continues to cascade onto the river below.

At the base of the falls, the ice bridge reportedly gets so thick sometimes that people build concession stands on it.

The Washington Post previously reported that over 75,000 gallons of water flow over the falls, which means that despite the unusually severe Arctic freeze, the falls will not be frozen over.

However, the ice-covered surroundings make for truly incredible photos.

"I love this," Tina Palmer, another tourist, said. "You cannot miss the trees – it's a winter wonderland."

Even those not too fond of the cold weather braved the freezing cold to take in the incredible views. "We're all nuts!" Jenn Howe told the Buffalo News. "It's absolutely beautiful, and I came out here even though I hate the cold. Pictures don't do it justice."

The brutally cold weather has spread from Texas to Florida, according to the US National Weather Service. CNN reported that temperatures are expected to fall even further by the weekend.