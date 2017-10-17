Rihanna has taken the Internet by storm with her latest jaw-dropping outfit after talking about her struggles of dressing her "fluctuating" body type in a recent interview.

RiRi, who has been showcasing her figure in countless risqué outfits in recent days, set hearts racing on Instagram with a series of snaps, which shows her striking a sultry pose in a pink sheer dress that she paired with a matching jacket and high heels. The Barbadian singer is seen flaunting her slender legs and tattoos on her neck and ankles.

Wearing heavy makeup, the Umbrella hitmaker in the photos compliments her look with large rings on her fingers and her hair tied into a bun.

One of the pictures shows the songstress smiling and flaunting her wrist tattoo on her right hand while posing for the camera. Another image shows her looking down at her feet while striking a sultry pose with her hands on her hips.

"@ninaricci x @illjahjah," she wrote alongside one of the photos, referring to the designer of her outfit, while in another snap she wrote, "When u feel he watching."

The snaps have already garnered more than 929,000 likes, with eager fans complimenting Rihanna for having a flawless figure.

A fan commented, "More than perfect", another added, "Pretty woman! "

Speaking about her dress, a fan said, "I just can't imagine someone else wearing this and looking good", while another added, "Love the dress".

While Rihanna loves to dress up, she has revealed that the outfits she wears are dictated by her "fluctuating" body type as she can go up or down a dress size in a week.

"I actually have had the pleasure of a fluctuating body type, where one day I can literally fit into something that is bodycon, and then the next day - the next week - I need something oversized," she told The Cut.

She continued, "I really pay attention every day when I go into the closet about what's working for my body that morning. It's an individual thing."

"If you take it further, it's like: 'What week are you having? You having a skinny week? You having a fat week? Are we doing arms this week? We doing legs this week? We doing oversized?'"