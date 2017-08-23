Typhoon Hato, a maximum category 10 storm, slammed into Hong Kong with winds of up to 155 kmh (95 mph), blowing pedestrians over and leaving flooded streets, shattered windows, closed businesses and hundreds of cancelled flights in its wake.

A man wades along a flooded street as Typhoon Hato hits Hong KongTyrone Siu/Reuters

Hato churned up Hong Kong's Victoria Harbour and triggered large swells and serious flooding in low-lying areas. In residential districts like Heng Fa Chuen on Hong Kong island, massive waves smashed against the sides of oceanfront buildings and surged over a promenade, flooding streets and playgrounds and swamping parked vehicles.

Sea spray lashes a road in Hong KongTyrone Siu/Reuters
People walk through a flooded street in the Heng Fa Chuen area of Hong KongAnthony Wallace/AFP
A woman takes a photo of a flooded carpark in Hong KongAnthony Wallace/AFP
A flooded street is seen outside a McDonalds restaurant as Typhoon Hato hits Hong KongTyrone Siu/Reuters
A child stands next to a flooded playground after Typhoon Hato hit Hong KongTyrone Siu/Reuters

Construction cranes swayed precipitously from the tops of skyscrapers, trees toppled and residents deployed canoes to get around on some streets.

A damaged construction crane is seen atop an unfinished building near Lohas Park after Typhoon Hato hit Hong KongAaron Tam/AFP

Weather authorities raised the No 10 hurricane signal, the highest level, for the first time in five years. Hato is the first category 10 storm to hit Hong Kong since typhoon Vicente in 2012.

Many skyscrapers in the heart of the financial centre were empty and in darkness as the city's workers stayed at home and hunkered through the storm. Trading in Hong Kong's financial markets was halted for the day, the stock exchange said. The last storm to close the exchange for the whole day was Typhoon Nida in August 2016.

Typhoon Hato came within 60 kilometres (37 miles) of Hong Kong, close enough to be considered a direct hit under Hong Kong's storm warning system. It was headed toward the western side of mainland China's Pearl River Delta and made landfall in Guangdong province. Thousands of people were evacuated from parts of the mainland coast ahead of the storm's arrival, China's official Xinhua News Agency reported.

A sanitation worker rides a bicycle against the strong wind caused by Typhoon Hato on a road along the coast in Zhuhai in China's southern Guangdong provinceAFP
Train services were cancelled, fishing boats returned to harbour and more than 4,000 fish farmers and their families came to shore, Xinhua said. Waves up to 10 metres (33 feet) high were expected in the South China Sea, the agency said.