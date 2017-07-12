Roger Federer has warned his quarter-final opponent Milos Raonic that he is a different animal compared to the one the Canadian faced in last year's Wimbledon semi-final.

The two players faced off in the last-four stage in 2016 when Raonic became the first player to beat the Swiss ace in the semi-final stage at Wimbledon. Federer was battling a knee injury at the time and the loss was his last game of 2016 after which he took a six-month break. He only returned to competitive action at the Australian Open this year, which he won to take his tally to 18 men's singles Grand Slam titles.

The 35-year-old, however, has made it clear that he is not battling any issues this season and is raring to go and live up to his billing as the pre-tournament favourite for his 19th major title and eighth at SW19. Federer is one of the in-form players of the season, having won four titles in the six events he has played thus far. He is also fresh in terms of match fitness having skipped the entire clay court swing of the season, after admitting that winning Wimbledon is one of his main targets for the 2017 season.

"I feel like I'm rested enough. I've had not the toughest matches. I can look at this quarter-final in a totally relaxed fashion,' Federer said, as quoted by the Daily Mail.

"Physically I'm not fighting anything like last year with my knee. I'm ready to go this afternoon if I have to, which is great, but I don't have to. I think that's a great bonus.

"Then again, the best players are left in the draw. It's going to be a tough one. I'm aware of that. That's why I can't think too far ahead. I think it's going to be a tough finish to this tournament," the Swiss ace added.

Federer and Raonic are coming off contrasting wins in their fourth round match against Grigor Dimitrov and Alexander Zverev respectively. The former came through in straight sets against the Bulgarian, while the latter had to come from behind twice to beat the German in five sets. Federer and Raonic are scheduled to play the second match on Centre Court on Wednesday (12 July).