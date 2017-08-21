Detectives have seized £530,000 in cash and £1.2m worth of heroin after raids on addresses in Merseyside.

The enormous haul has led to two people aged in their 50s being arrested on suspicion of money laundering and drug offences.

Dozens of wads of cash crammed into a suitcase and 12kg of heroin hidden under floorboards were found during a search of one of the properties in Thatto Heath on Friday (18 August).

In a raid on another address in Huyton officers found around £30,000 in the occupant's car. A third address in Huyton was also searched.

A 56-year-old from Huyton and a 52-year-old from Thatto Heath have been arrested for money laundering and possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

The searches were carried out by Titan, the North West Regional Organised Crime Unit.

The law enforcement body was established in 2009 as a collaboration between six police forces – Cumbria, Cheshire, Lancashire, Greater Manchester, Merseyside and North Wales – to tackle serious organised crime in the region.

Titan Detective inspector Nick Hughes, said: "Titan is committed to tackling the blight of drugs on our streets and has already had many successes in disrupting the supply of drugs across the North West.

"We will continue, with the support of police forces across the North West, to target those involved in the supply and distribution of Class A drugs and put them behind bars."