The "special relationship" between the United States and Britain is unlike any other in political history. Though the countries have been inextricably linked since America's founding, it was not until the 1860s that the term first came into use when Londoners were in favour of appeasing the Americans in the early part of the American Civil War.

Its use remained limited but going forward, Americans and Brits often fought alongside each other – including World War One – and were aware of their common language, traditions and interests. It was not until 1940 however, when France fell to Germany in World War Two, that the "special relationship" took on a whole new meaning.

Knowing that America's help was needed in defeating the Axis of Evil powers, Winston Churchill turned to Franklin D. Roosevelt to join the war and the two countries' links have been inseparable since ... even when David Cameron let the side down with his table tennis skills against Barack Obama.

Here are some of the most iconic moments of the "special relationship":