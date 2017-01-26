The "special relationship" between the United States and Britain is unlike any other in political history. Though the countries have been inextricably linked since America's founding, it was not until the 1860s that the term first came into use when Londoners were in favour of appeasing the Americans in the early part of the American Civil War.

Its use remained limited but going forward, Americans and Brits often fought alongside each other – including World War One – and were aware of their common language, traditions and interests. It was not until 1940 however, when France fell to Germany in World War Two, that the "special relationship" took on a whole new meaning.

Knowing that America's help was needed in defeating the Axis of Evil powers, Winston Churchill turned to Franklin D. Roosevelt to join the war and the two countries' links have been inseparable since ... even when David Cameron let the side down with his table tennis skills against Barack Obama.

Here are some of the most iconic moments of the "special relationship":

British Prime Minister Winston Churchill and US President Franklin D Roosevelt seated in a car on their way to the White House in Washington to discuss the Allied Victory in North Africa.Topical Press Agency/Getty
British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher and President Reagan share a laugh during a meeting of the Allied leaders in New York on October 24, 1985.Reuters
British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher and US Vice President George Bush pause for the press on November 15, 1986.Reuters
President Bill Clinton and Hillary sing the US national anthem, standing alongside British Prime Minister John Major and wife Norma during a D-Day commemoration ceremony on June 4, 1994.Reuters
President Bill Clinton toasts with British Prime Minister John Major during a dinner at No 10 Downing Street, November 29, 1995.Reuters
President Bill Clinton and British Prime Minister Tony Blair speak together during the NATO signing ceremony at the Eysee Palace May 27, 1997.Reuters
President George W. Bush shakes hands with British Prime Minister Tony Blair during the opening session of the NATO Summit in Istanbul, Turkey, June 28, 2004.Reuters
US President George W. Bush (R) and British Prime Minister Tony Blair hold a joint press conference from the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on the Grounds of the White House in Washington, DC, 07 December 2006.Getty
Prime Minister Gordon Brown and the President of the United States, George W. Bush walk up the staircase inside 10 Downing Street on June 16, 2008.Getty
President Barack Obama and British Prime Minister David Cameron each eat hot dogs at the NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Tournament at the University of Dayton Arena in Ohio, March 13, 2012.Reuters
President Barack Obama plays table tennis against students with British Prime Minister David Cameron at the Globe Academy in London May 24, 2011.Reuters
British Prime Minister Theresa May looks over toward President Barack Obama during the luncheon at the United Nations General Assembly in New York September 20, 2016.Reuters