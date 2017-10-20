IBTPOTY2017 Pictures of the week
16 October 2017: A member of the Syrian Democratic Forces looks out from a building as the battle to reclaim the city of Raqqa from Isis militants draws to a closeBulent Kilic/AFP
IBTPOTY2017 Pictures of the week
17 October 2017: Rojda Felat, a Syrian Democratic Forces commander, waves her group's flag at Al-Naim square in Raqqa after recapturing the city from IsisBulent Kilic/AFP
IBTPOTY2017 Pictures of the week
16 October 2017: Children gather on the road to welcome Iraqi security forces members as they advance in military vehicles into KirkukReuters
IBTPOTY2017 Pictures of the week
14 October 2017: A girl cries at a camp for people displaced by the fighting between the Syrian Democratic Forces and Islamic State militants in Ain Issa, SyriaErik de Castro/Reuters
IBTPOTY2017 Pictures of the week
14 October 2017: Mourners weep over the coffin of a Syrian journalist killed by Islamic State militants in Deir al-Zour, during a funeral in Kobani, SyriaErik de Castro/Reuters
IBTPOTY2017 Pictures of the week
16 October 2017: A Free Syrian Army fighter holds his weapon in the rebel-held town of DaelAlaa Al-Faqir/Reuters
IBTPOTY2017 Pictures of the week
19 October 2017: Police officers stand guard during a fire at Kandawgyi Palace hotel in Yangon, MyanmarSoe Zeya Tun/Reuters
IBTPOTY2017 Pictures of the week
16 October 2017: A firefighter tackles the flames from a forest fire in Cabanoes, near Lousa, PortugalPedro Nunes/Reuters
IBTPOTY2017 Pictures of the week
17 October 2017: The burnt-out remains of a house and some cars are seen in the village of Travanca do Mondego near Coimbra, PortugalPablo Blazquez Dominguez/Getty Images
IBTPOTY2017 Pictures of the week
15 October 2017: A man attempts to subdue a wildfire in Vigo, northwestern SpainMiguel Riopa/AFP
IBTPOTY2017 Pictures of the week
14 October 2017: Firefighters work to control a wildfire in Sonoma, CaliforniaJim Urquhart/Reuters
IBTPOTY2017 Pictures of the week
16 October 2017: An American flag and a handmade anti-looting sign are seen on a chimney in the remains of a home in Glen Ellen, CaliforniaElijah Nouvelage/AFP
IBTPOTY2017 Pictures of the week
17 October 2017: A villager takes a picture of Mount Sinabung volcano as it spews a thick column of ash and smoke, as seen from Tiga Pancur in Karo, North SumatraIvan Damanik/AFP
IBTPOTY2017 Pictures of the week
16 October 2017: Dead fish float on the Confuso river in Villa Hayes, Paraguay. Authorities have taken samples for an investigation into the causeJorge Adorno/Reuters
IBTPOTY2017 Pictures of the week
13 October 2017: People cross a bamboo bridge over a stream as the sun sets at the Kutuplaong refugee camp, Cox's Bazar, BangladeshPaula Bronstein/Getty Images
IBTPOTY2017 Pictures of the week
17 October 2017: A still unnamed four-day-old Rohingya refugee baby who crossed the border from Myanmar a day before waits with his mother to receive permission from the Bangladeshi army to continue their way to the refugee campsJorge Silva/Reuters
IBTPOTY2017 Pictures of the week
15 October 2017: A new born Rohingya baby's foot is pictured at a medical centre in the Kutupalong refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, BangladeshZohra Bensemra/Reuters
IBTPOTY2017 Pictures of the week
16 October 2017: A Rohingya refugee man waits at the Bangladeshi side of the Naf river after crossing the border from MyanmarJorge Silva/Reuters
IBTPOTY2017 Pictures of the week
14 October 2017: A man reacts after a car bomb exploded on a busy street in Somalia's capital MogadishuMohamed Abdiwahab/AFP
IBTPOTY2017 Pictures of the week
17 October 2017: A man holds up a banner that reads 'Freedom' in Catalan, as he protests against the imprisonment of two key members of the Catalan independence movement, in BarcelonaDavid Ramos/Getty Images
IBTPOTY2017 Pictures of the week
19 October 2017: A man wearing a T-shirt with swastikas on it is punched by an unidentified member of the crowd near the site of a planned speech by white nationalist Richard Spencer at the University of Florida campus in GainesvilleBrian Blanco/Getty Images
IBTPOTY2017 Pictures of the week
19 October 2017: A man wearing a T-shirt covered in swastikas walks with a bloody lip as demonstrators yell at him outside the location where Richard Spencer, white nationalist and spokesperson for the so-called alt-right movement, was delivering a speech on the campus of the University of Florida in GainesvilleShannon Stapleton/Reuters
IBTPOTY2017 Pictures of the week
18 October 2017: Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, leader of the Liberal Democratic Party, speaks at an election campaign rally in TokyoToru Hanai/Reuters
IBTPOTY2017 Pictures of the week
19 October 2017: Former US President George W Bush is presented with a Cadets' Sword as he is honoured with the Sylvanus Thayer Award at the United States Military Academy in West Point, New YorkBrendan McDermid/Reuters
IBTPOTY2017 Pictures of the week
19 October 2017: Former US President Barack Obama speaks at a rally in support of Democratic candidate Phil Murphy, who is running for governor of New Jersey, in NewarkSpencer Platt/Getty Images
IBTPOTY2017 Pictures of the week
15 October 2017: Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton speaks during an interview with Mariella Frostrup at the Cheltenham Literature FestivalRebecca Naden/Reuters
IBTPOTY2017 Pictures of the week
18 October 2017: US President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with members of the Senate Finance Committee and his economic team at the White House in Washington, DCChris Kleponis
IBTPOTY2017 Pictures of the week
20 October 2017: British Prime Minister Theresa May takes a seat as she arrives for a meeting with European Council President Donald Tusk during an EU summit in BrusselsGeert Vanden Wijngaert/AFP
IBTPOTY2017 Pictures of the week
16 October 2017: Catherine the Duchess of Cambridge dances with Paddington Bear on platform 1 at Paddington Station in LondonJonathan Brady
IBTPOTY2017 Pictures of the week
19 October 2017: The Queen reviews The King's Troop Royal Horse Artillery on their 70th anniversary, at Hyde Park in LondonChris Jackson/Getty Images
IBTPOTY2017 Pictures of the week
16 October 2017: Farm workers rush to trim the horn of a sedated black rhino on the ranch of rhino breeder John Hume in the North West Province of South Africa. John Hume is currently the owner of around 1,500 white and black rhinos, which he keeps under armed guard on his 8,000 hectare property. In a bid to prevent poaching and conserve the different species of rhino, the horns of the animals are regularly trimmedLeon Neal/Getty Images
IBTPOTY2017 Pictures of the week
13 October 2017: Pelicans gather at a water reservoir in Mishmar HaSharon, north of the Israeli city of Tel AvivJack Guez/AFP
IBTPOTY2017 Pictures of the week
17 October 2017: Mykh, a great grey owl, flies through a window at Royev Ruchey Zoo in a suburb of the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, RussiaIlya Naymushin/Reuters
IBTPOTY2017 Pictures of the week
13 October 2017: Maya, a six-month-old female raccoon, plays at the Roev Ruchey Zoo in a suburb of the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, RussiaIlya Naymushin/Reuters
IBTPOTY2017 Pictures of the week
19 October 2017: Olivia, a 25-day-old spider monkey who fell a couple of metres and whose mother wouldn't let anyone near her when she was found unconscious, receives assistance at a clinic at the zoo in Cali, ColombiaLuis Robayo/AFP
IBTPOTY2017 Pictures of the week
19 October 2017: A baby orangutan eats a fruit at the Singapore ZooEdgar Su/Reuters
IBTPOTY2017 Pictures of the week
18 October 2017: Anfisa, a 12-year-old female chimpanzee, picks her nose at the Royev Ruchey Zoo in a suburb of the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk, RussiaIlya Naymushin/Reuters
IBTPOTY2017 Pictures of the week
17 October 2017: A walker looks at deadly Portuguese man o'war jellyfish that were washed up onto the beach in Sidmouth, Devon, by ex-hurricane OpheliaMatt Cardy/Getty Images
IBTPOTY2017 Pictures of the week
15 October 2017: The sun rises over vineyards near the village of Wolxheim, eastern FrancePatrick Hertzog/AFP
IBTPOTY2017 Pictures of the week
16 October 2017: A couple walk through trees forming a tunnel down an old Roman Road in Halnaker, near Chichester in West SussexDan Kitwood/Getty Images
IBTPOTY2017 Pictures of the week
17 October 2017: The sun sets behind a tree on a mild autumn evening in a vineyard in Osthoffen, near the Vosges mountains, outside Strasbourg, FranceChristian Hartmann/Reuters
IBTPOTY2017 Pictures of the week
16 October 2017: Skies over London are given a yellow glow as dust from the Sahara desert and smoke from wildfires in Spain and Portugal are blown across the city by Storm Ophelia. (Mobile phone photo from the IBTimes UK offices in Canary Wharf.)David Sim
IBTPOTY2017 Pictures of the week
19 October 2017: The installation Under One Sky by Stephan Marr is pictured before dawn as part of the Sculptures By The Sea exhibition at Bondi Beach in SydneyBrook Mitchell/Getty Images
IBTPOTY2017 Pictures of the week
19 October 2017: The Voodoo Warriors take a selfie prior to a rehearsal of the Circus of Horrors' latest show Voodoo, at the Wookey Hole Caves Theatre near Wells, SomersetMatt Cardy/Getty Images
IBTPOTY2017 Pictures of the week
18 October 2017: A child watches fireworks explode over the Madan Mohan Malviya stadium in Allahabad during the Hindu festival of DiwaliSanjay Kanojia/AFP
IBTPOTY2017 Pictures of the week
19 October 2017: A girl plays with fireworks while celebrating Diwali, the annual Hindu festival of lights, in MumbaiDanish Siddiqui/Reuters
IBTPOTY2017 Pictures of the week
20 October 2017: People walk near the India Gate monument in New Delhi amid heavy smog, a day after millions of Indians lit fireworks to mark DiwaliDominique Faget/AFP
IBTPOTY2017 Pictures of the week
19 October 2017: Fastav Zlin's goalkeeper Zdenek Zlamal stares into the fog during their Europa League game against FC Copenhagen at Andruv Stadion in Olomouc, Czech RepublicDavid W Cerny/Reuters
IBTPOTY2017 Pictures of the week
19 October 2017: Gloucester Rugby play Agen at Kingsholm Stadium in GloucesterAndrew Boyers/Reuters
IBTPOTY2017 Pictures of the week
19 October 2017: New York Yankees starting pitcher Masahiro Tanaka warms up before game five of the 2017 ALCS playoff baseball series against the Houston Astros at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, New YorkAdam Hunger/Reuters

The week's best picture galleries from International Business Times UK:

Haunting black and white photos of Rohingya refugees that the whole world needs to see

'Hell on Earth' for Rohingya children in refugee camps without enough food and clean water

Sculpture by the Sea 2017: Huge outdoor exhibition on Sydney's Bondi and Tamarama beaches

Shocking image of rhino butchered by poachers wins Wildlife Photographer of the Year 2017

Wildlife Photographer of the Year Brent Stirton documents the deadly rhino horn trade

Joyous scenes as Syrian Democratic Forces celebrate liberation of Raqqa

Inside Raqqa after Isis: Secret bunker, unexploded bombs and decomposing bodies

Iraq pushes Kurds out of more territories, including Sinjar, a town they liberated from Isis

Photos: Hurricane Ophelia whips up hundreds of deadly wildfires in Galicia and Portugal

In pictures: Aftermath of wildfires that claimed at least 39 lives in Portugal and Spain

Harvey, Irma, Maria: 2017's monster Atlantic hurricane season in 60 dramatic photos

Fire destroys landmark teakwood Kandawgyi Palace Hotel in Yangon, Myanmar

Happy Diwali! Colourful images of the 2017 Hindu festival of lights

Pop! Explore Brian Griffin's era-defining photos of Kate Bush, Depeche Mode, Siouxsie and more