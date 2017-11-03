IBTPOTY2017 Pictures of the week
2 November 2017: An exhausted Rohingya woman who collapsed cries out to other refugees for help as they continue on their way after crossing from Myanmar into Bangladesh Hannah McKay/Reuters
1 November 2017: Photographers help a Rohingya woman out of the Naf river after she crossed the Bangladesh-Myanmar border Adnan Abidi/Reuters
3 November 2017: A pregnant Rohingya woman who has gone into labour is taken to a medical centre on a stretcher after crossing the Bangladesh-Myanmar border in Palong Khali, near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh Hannah McKay/Reuters
28 October 2017: Zahida Begum, 22, lies on a bed with her newborn baby after her delivery at a medical centre in Kutupalong refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh Adnan Abidi/Reuters
31 October 2017: A child smiles while sheltering from the rain as Rohingya refugees wait to receive permission from the Bangladeshi army to continue after crossing the Bangladesh-Myanmar border Hannah McKay/Reuters
2 November 2017: A Rohingya refugee with a child strapped to his back walks into Palongkhali in Bangladesh's Ukhia district after being held in the 'no-man's land' between Myanmar and Bangladesh Dibyangshu Sarkar/AFP
31 October 2017: A Rohingya refugee waits to receive permission from the Bangladeshi army to continue into Bangladesh after crossing the border from Myanmar Hannah McKay/Reuters
29 October 2017: Five Rohingya refugee children walk together at Moynerghona refugee camp in the Bangladeshi district of Ukhia Tauseef Mustafa/AFP
31 October 2017: Muslim girls hold candles as they take part in an inter-faith prayer gathering for peace ceremony in Yangon, Myanmar Ye Aung Thu/AFP
2 November 2017: Aung San Suu Kyi arrives in Sittwe airport for an unannounced visit to conflict-battered northern Rakhine State – an area that has seen most of its Rohingya Muslim population forced out by an army campaign AFP
2 November 2017: Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall appears to be suffering from the heat as she wears a large garland around her neck during a Gurkha Reception at the Edinburgh Palace in Bandar Seri Begawan, Brunei Chris Jackson/Getty Images
1 November 2017: Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall tours the National Botanical Gardens in Singapore Arthur Edwards
3 November 2017: Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, International School Principal Andrew Dalton, and Her Majesty Raja Zarith Sofiah, the Queen of Johor, pose with students and teachers at The International School at ParkCity in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia Chris Jackson/Getty Images
3 November 2017: Prince Charles walks through a door made to look like Dr Who's Tardis during his visit to Worq Co-working space for Young Entrepreneurs in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia Arthur Edwards
1 November 2017: An installation is seen outside Banksy's Walled Off Hotel in the West Bank city of Bethlehem, ahead of the anniversary of the Balfour Declaration Mussa Qawasma/Reuters
30 October 2017: A Palestinian man walks past a mural depicting Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump painted on the controversial Israeli wall separating the West Bank town of Bethlehem from Jerusalem Thomas Coex/AFP
30 October 2017: US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump hand out sweets to children during a Halloween event at the White House in Washington, DC Nicholas Kamm/AFP
30 October 2017: US first lady Melania Trump reacts to the dinosaur costume worn by a trick-or-treater while hosting Halloween at the White House on the South Lawn in Washington, DC Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
28 October 2017: A boy dressed as Pennywise the Clown from the movie "It" poses for a photo during a Halloween party in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico Jose Luis Gonzalez/Reuters
2 November 2017: A chef wearing a traditional mask grills pork over a wood fire during the Mistura gastronomic fair, which promotes Peruvian cuisine by showcasing food and products from all over the country, in Lima, Peru Mariana Bazo/Reuters
1 November 2017: The Edenbridge Bonfire Society reveals its 2017 'Celebrity Guy' – disgraced US film producer Harvey Weinstein – to be burned during the Kent town's annual bonfire night celebrations on 4 November Ben Stansall/AFP
Day of the Dead
1 November 2017: Student Veronica Magana Montanez poses for a photograph during a Catrinas competition held to celebrate Day of the Dead at the University of Michoacan in Morelia, Mexico Omar Torres/AFP
Day of the Dead
2 November 2017: People visit tombs of relatives and friends at Nueva Esperanza (New Hope) cemetery in Villa Maria del Triunfo on the outskirts of Lima, to mark Day of the Dead in Peru Guadalupe Pardo/Reuters
1 November 2017: A mother passes a candle to her daughter at a cemetery in the village of Ivanka pri Dunaji near Bratislava, Slovakia, on All Saints Day Joe Klamar/AFP
2 November 2017: Hindu devotees perform rituals to celebrate Akshardham temple's silver jubilee in Gandhinagar, India Amit Dave/Reuters
2 November 2017: The Akshardham temple in Gandhinagar, India, is illuminated during a laser light show to celebrate the temple's silver jubilee Amit Dave/Reuters
28 October 2017: People walk under the Catene de Containers, an installation by French artist Vincent Ganivet, in Le Havre, France Benoit Tessier/Reuters
28 October 2017: The Marrecs Casteller group form a traditional tower in Felieu Square in Girona, the day after the Catalan regional parliament declared independence from Spain Rafael Marchante/Reuters
1 November 2017: The group Colla els Capgrossos de Mataro form a human tower called Castell during All Saints Day in Vilafranca del Penedes, near Barcelona Juan Medina/Reuters
31 October 2017: Prima ballerina Deborah Ribeiro, soloist of Rio de Janeiro's Municipal Theatre, performs during a protest by the theatre's artists against the non-payment of their salaries Ricardo Moraes/Reuters
2 November 2017: Children sit amid the rubble of their home in a slum which was razed to the ground by local authorities in a bid to relocate the residents in Delhi, India Cathal McNaughton/Reuters
1 November 2017: A woman carries a dog as she wades through a flooded neighbourhood in Chennai, India P. Ravikumar/Reuters
29 October 2017: A man tries to use his mobile phone outside his home in Dorado, Puerto Rico, still without power after Hurricane Maria hit the island and damaged the power grid in September Alvin Baez/Reuters
30 October 2017: Russian President Vladimir Putin lays flowers during a ceremony unveiling the country's first national memorial to victims of Soviet-era political repressions – called "The Wall of Grief" – in Moscow Sputnik/Alexei Nikolsky/Kremlin/Reuters
Kenya elections 2017
30 October 2017: Opposition supporters in Kisumu react after Kenya's incumbent president declared his victory Yasuyoshi Chiba/AFP
30 October 2017: Supporters of opposition leader Raila Odinga react in Kisumu after incumbent President Kenyatta declared his victory in the re-run presidential election Yasuyoshi Chiba/AFP
28 October 2017: Residents of Nairobi's Kawangware slum gather after hearing a rumour that Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga would come to visit their neighbourhood Marco Longari/AFP
28 October 2017: Riot police attempt to disperse protesters in the Kawangware slum in Nairobi, Kenya Thomas Mukoya/Reuters
al-Qaim Iraq Islamic State
3 November 2017: Iraqi forces and members of the Hashed al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilisation units) advance towards the city of al-Qaim, Islamic State's last bastion in the country Ahmad al-Rubaye/AFP
Raqqa wedding
27 October 2017: Syrian women escort the bride during the first traditional wedding celebration to be held in Raqqa after the city was liberated from Isis Delil Souleiman/AFP
2 November 2017: An injured man uses his mobile phone as he receives treatment at a hospital in Parwan province, after fuel tankers exploded in the town of Charikar, Afghanistan Mohammad Ismail/Reuters
31 October 2017: A woman is aided by first responders after sustaining an injury during the terror attack on a cycle path in lower Manhattan, New York Brendan McDermid/Reuters
White Lives Matter Nazis Tennessee
28 October 2017: Nazi salutes and the Ku Klux Klan's blood drop cross are seen at a White Lives Matter rally in Shelbyville, Tennessee, USA Stephanie Keith/Reuters
29 October 2017: Samantha Hanahentzen, 17, poses for a #MeToo portrait in Detroit, Michigan Lucy Nicholson/Reuters
2 November 2017: Fernando Verdasco of Spain celebrates his victory against Dominic Thiem of Austria on Day 4 of the Rolex Paris Masters Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images
31 October 2017: Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri reacts during their Champions League match against Sporting CP at Estadio Jose Alvalade in Lisbon, Portugal Pedro Nunes/Reuters
2 November 2017: Teammates try to calm down Marseille's defender Patrice Evra as he tries to kick a supporter before the start of the Uefa Europa League group I football match against Vitoria SC in Guimaraes, Portugal Miguel Riopa/AFP
29 October 2017: Shadows are cast by cyclists during the Road Race Test Event along Currumbin Bay in the Gold Coast, Australia Scott Barbour/Getty Images
30 October 2017: A hiker walks through the unique U-shaped troughs of The Wave sandstone rock formation at the Coyotes Buttes North wilderness area near Page, Arizona Mark Ralston/AFP
28 October 2017: A model walks the runway during the Amato show in Dubai, United Arab Emirates Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images for FFWD
30 October 2017: A farmer harvests rice in a field at Khokana in Lalitpur, Nepal Navesh Chitrakar/Reuters
27 October 2017: An Afghan woman collects crocuses, used to obtain saffron, after picking them in a field on the outskirts of Herat Hoshang Hashimi/AFP

