The week's best news and sport photos, from Las Vegas mass shooting and Catalonia referendum to Theresa May's speech and a jaguar catching an anaconda.
Photographer captures scenes of mass shooting at country music festival near Mandalay Bay, Las Vegas
40 stirring images of Catalonia's independence referendum – and Spain's police crackdown
Catalonia celebrates as 90% vote 'Yes' in independence referendum, and Barcelona FC win 3-0
Huge crowds bring Barcelona to standstill in protest against Spain's police crackdown on referendum
First photos of Tate Modern's new Turbine Hall installation: One Two Three Swing! by SUPERFLEX
Weird and wonderful microscope images reveal beautiful, hidden world
Sultan of Brunei golden jubilee: Gilded chariot procession marks King of Bling's 50 years on throne
Battle for Raqqa photos: Isis confined to hospital and stadium, with hostages and snipers in both
Photos: Iraqi forces enter Hawija, Isis stronghold where 78,000 people may be trapped
With Hawija liberated, Iraq is just about free of Isis. Now the region must face the Kurdish issue