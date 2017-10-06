Las Vegas mass shooting
1 October 2017: People scramble for shelter at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival after a gunman opened fire from the nearby Mandalay Bay Hotel in Las VegasDavid Becker/Getty Images
Las Vegas shooting
1 October 2017: A cowboy hat lies in the street after a gunman in a nearby hotel opened fire on crowds at a country music festival in Las VegasDavid Becker/Getty Images
5 October 2017: Veronica Hartfield, the widow of slain Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Officer Charleston Hartfield, and their 15-year-old son Ayzayah attend a vigil at Police Memorial Park in Las Vegas, Nevada. Officer Hartfield, who was off duty at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival, was killed when Stephen Paddock opened fire on the crowd, killing at least 58 people and injuring more than 450Robyn Beck/AFP
4 October 2017: US Air Force One, with President Donald Trump aboard, departs Las Vegas past broken windows at the Mandalay Bay hotel, from where Stephen Paddock conducted his mass shootingMike Blake/Reuters
3 October 2017: US President Donald Trump throws rolls of paper towels into a crowd of local residents affected by Hurricane Maria as he visits Calgary Chapel in San Juan, Puerto RicoJonathan Ernst/Reuters
5 October 2017: US Army 1st Special Forces Command soldiers deliver food and water to people in Utuado, Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria swept across the islandJoe Raedle/Getty Images
1 October 2017: Rosario Lugo-Lopez grimaces as she takes her medication at the Pedro America Pagan de Colon assisted living facility in San Juan, Puerto Rico, in the aftermath of Hurricane MariaJoe Raedle/Getty Images
30 September 2017: Coffins that were washed downhill from the municipal cemetery in the aftermath of Hurricane Maria are seen in Lares, Puerto RicoRicardo Arduengo/AFP
2 October 2017: Solar panel debris is seen scattered in a field in Humacao, Puerto Rico, in the aftermath of Hurricane MariaRicardo Arduengo/AFP
2 October 2017: Municipal workers retrieve an idol of the Hindu goddess Durga after it was immersed in the waters of Ganges river after the Durga Puja festival in Kolkata, IndiaRupak De Chowdhuri/Reuters
1 October 2017: A Rohingya Muslim woman collapses from exhaustion after arriving on a wooden boat from Myanmar to the shore of Shah Porir Dwip, in Teknaf, near Cox's Bazar in Bangladesh,Mohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters
4 October 2017: A young Rohingya Muslim refugee prepares her meal at Balukhali refugee camp in Bangladesh's Ukhia district. More than 500,000 Rohingya have fled ethnic bloodshed in Myanmar in the past monthFred Dufour/AFP
4 October 2017: A Rohingya refugee child carries an infant at a refugee camp in Palang Khali near Cox's Bazar, BangladeshMohammad Ponir Hossain/Reuters
2 October 2017: Buddhist monk Akmeemana Dayarathana, who led hardline nationalists in a protest against Rohingya Muslim asylum seekers, is escorted onto a prison bus outside a court in Mount Lavinia, Sri LankaDinuka Liyanawatte/Reuters
1 October 2017: A float depicting Theresa May, Boris Johnson, Michael Gove and David Davis is displayed at an anti-Brexit demonstration in Manchester to coincide with the first day of the Conservative Party annual conferenceOli Scarff/AFP
4 October 2017: Simon Brodkin gives a mock P45 to Prime Minister Theresa May as she was delivering her speech on the final day of the Conservative Party annual conference in ManchesterPaul Ellis/AFP
4 October 2017: Prime Minister Theresa May, wearing a Frida Kahlo bracelet, holds up a sweet passed to her by Chancellor Philip Hammond when she had a coughing fit during her address to the Conservative Party conference in ManchesterHannah McKay/Reuters
4 October 2017: The slogan on the backdrop at the Conservative Party conference in Manchester after letters fell off during and immediately after Prime Minister Theresa May's speechHannah McKay/Reuters
Tate Modern Turbine Hall Pendulum Superflex
2 October 2017: Two visitors lie on a huge carpet as they view a swinging pendulum, part of the new Tate Modern Turbine Hall installation One Two Three Swing! by Danish art collective SUPERFLEXToby Melville/Reuters
1 October 2017: A man gives a carnation to a Spanish Guardia Civil officer in Sant Julia de Ramis during the referendum on independence for CataloniaLluis Gene/AFP
Catalonia independence referendum
1 October 2017: A woman is removed by police at a polling station in Sant Julia de Ramis where the Catalonia President Carles Puigdemont was due to voteDavid Ramos/Getty Images
3 October 2017: Huge crowds of protesters gather at Plaça de la Universitat in Barcelona to condemn police violence during Catalonia's referendum on independenceLluis Gene/AFP
Catalonia general strike Barcelona
3 October 2017: Catalan regional police officers walk along a street covered with ballot papers for the banned independence referendum which were thrown by people from the People's Party (PP) headquarters in BarcelonaVincent West/Reuters
Catalonia independence referendum
1 October 2017: Protesters perform a fascist salute during a demonstration called by far-right groups against the Catalonian independence referendum in BarcelonaPau Barrena/AFP
Catalonia independence referendum
1 October 2017: Players of FC Barcelona celebrate after Lionel Messi scored their team's second goal against Las Palmas at the empty Camp NouAlex Caparros/Getty Images
5 October 2017: Gary Cahill of England reacts during their World Cup qualifier against Slovenia at Wembley Stadium in LondonLaurence Griffiths/Getty Images
3 October 2017: Golfers take part in this year's World Hickory Open at Kilspindie golf course in Aberlady, Scotland. Hickory Golf is played with original pre-1936 or replica hickory shafted clubs, while wearing traditional clothing of the eraJeff J Mitchell/Getty Images
4 October 2017: Los Angeles Lakers guard Briante Weber comes face to face with Denver Nuggets guard Emmanuel Mudiay at Citizens Business Bank Arena in Ontario, CanadaJayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY/Reuters
1 October 2017: Karl Kreile and Bode Mende kiss at the Schoeneberg town hall in Berlin after becoming first gay couple to become legally married in GermanyOdd Andersen/AFP
30 September 2017: Artists dressed as Hindu gods Rama and Laxman perform as fireworks explode during Vijaya Dashmi, or Dussehra festival, celebrations in Chandigarh, IndiaAjay Verma/Reuters
2 October 2017: An ultra-Orthodox Jewish boy inspects a citron (or Etrog in Hebrew), one of four plant species to be used during the celebration of Sukkot, the feast of the Tabernacles, in the Israeli Mediterranean coastal city of NetanyaJack Guez/AFP
Sultan of Brunei Hassanal Bolkiah
5 October 2017: The Sultan of Brunei, Hassanal Bolkiah, waves from a gilded chariot pulled by 50 members of staff during a procession through Bandar Seri Begawan to mark his golden jubileeRoslan Rahman/AFP
Ashura 2017 Muharram
1 October 2017: An Iranian Shia Muslim man covered in mud poses for a photo during an Ashura ceremony in the city of KhorramabadAtta Kenare/AFP
5 October 2017: Soldiers with painted faces take part in celebrations of the 72nd anniversary of the Indonesian military, in Cilegon, Banten provinceBeawiharta/Reuters
1 October 2017: A competitor smiles as he makes his way through a pool of muddy water during the McVities Jaffa Cakes Mud Madness race in association with Marie Curie at Foymore Lodge in Portadown, Northern IrelandCharles McQuillan/Getty Images for McVities Northern Ireland
2 October 2017: A man looks at kebabs cooking on the street in Rawalpindi, PakistanCaren Firouz/Reuters
Hawija Iraq Isis
30 September 2017: Members of the Shia Popular Mobilisation Forces run and take cover from a bomb attack outside Hawija, the last Isis-held town in northern IraqReuters
Raqqa Isis Syria
1 October 2017: A member of the Syrian Democratic Forces fires a rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) during clashes with Isis fighters near the central hospital of RaqqaBulent Kilic/AFP
5 October 2017: Team Oracle aerobatics pilot, Sean Tucker, and the US Navy Blue Angels flight demonstration squadron fly over San Francisco BayStephen Lam/Reuters
5 October 2017: Travis Pastrana somersaults on his motorbike as he jumps between two barges on the River Thames in London with the O2 Arena behindToby Melville/Reuters
5 October 2017: A giant inflatable rubber duck made by Dutch artist Florentijn Hofman is seen in the port of Valparaiso, ChileRodrigo Garrido/Reuters
Jaguar anaconda
30 September 2017: A jaguar catches a yellow anaconda on the Cuiaba River in the Pantanal in Mato Grosso, BrazilChris Brunskill Ltd/Getty Images

