9 October 2017: The sky over Disneyland turns orange as wildfires rage in Anaheim, CaliforniaKennya Boulter Instageam/Reuters
9 October 2017: An inmate firefighter monitors the flames as a house burns in the Napa wine region in CaliforniaJosh Edelson/AFP
9 October 2017: A resident rushes to save his home in Glen Ellen as an out of control wildfire rages across northern California's wine countryJustin Sullivan/Getty Images
11 October 2017: An aerial view of homes that were destroyed – and others that were spared – by the Tubbs Fire in Santa Rosa, CaliforniaJustin Sullivan/Getty Images
12 October 2017: Mimi Rippey lays flowers in the ruins of the house where her 100-year-old father Charles and 98-year-old mother Sara Rippey were killed in the Atlas Fire near Napa, CaliforniaDavid McNew/Getty Images
11 October 2017: Melted metal from burnt-out cars puddles on the ground after wildfires ripped through the Coffey Park neighbourhood of Santa Rosa, CaliforniaRobyn Beck/AFP
California wine wildfires smoke
10 October 2017: Smoke from wildfires covers vineyards and homes in Sonoma Valley, CaliforniaGreg Espiritu/Instagram/Reuters
10 October 2017: An H-2A rocket, carrying Japanese satellite Michibiki No 4, lifts off from the Tanegashima Space Centre in Kagoshima PrefectureKyodo/Reuters
13 October 2017: An opposition politician of the National Super Alliance (NASA) coalition reacts after a gas canister fired by policemen hit his car during a protest on a street in Nairobi, KenyaBaz Ratner/Reuters
12 October 2017: Pope Francis spreads incense at the altar as he celebrates a Mass during the 100th anniversary of the Congregation for the Oriental Churches, at the Saint Mary Major Basilica in RomeMax Rossi/Reuters
12 October 2017: People watch as Hoa Binh hydroelectric power plant opens the flood gates after heavy rainfall caused by a tropical depression in Hoa Binh province, outside Hanoi, VietnamKham/Reuters
11 October 2017: Soldiers carry a pig through a flooded area in the province of Thanh Hoa. At least 46 people died after floods and landslides ravaged northern and central VietnamVietnam News Agency/AFP
13 October 2017: Farmers paddle a boat in a flooded village after a tropical depression near Hanoi, VietnamKham/Reuters
Rohingya Muslim Buddhist Myanmar Bangladesh
9 October 2017: Rohingya refugees, who arrived from Myanmar the previous night, walk in a rice field in Palang Khali near Cox's BazaarJorge Silva/Reuters
9 October 2017: Rohingya refugees fleeing from Myanmar walk along a muddy rice field as dusk falls after crossing the border in Palang Khali, Cox's Bazar, BangladeshPaula Bronstein/Getty Images
10 October 2017: Rohingya refugees collect water at the Balukhali refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, BangladeshJorge Silva/Reuters
10 October 2017: A Rohingya woman rests in a tent on a beach along the Naf river near Ah Lae Than Kyaw village in Maungdaw, Myanmar's northern Rakhine StateMarion Thibaut/AFP
7 October 2017: A young Rohingya Muslim refugee in the rain begs for food through the window of a car at Balukhali refugee camp in Bangladesh's Ukhia districtFred Dufour/AFP
11 October 2017: Rohingya refugees are given the oral cholera vaccine at Thainkhali refugee camp Cox's Bazar, BangladeshPaula Bronstein/Getty Images
11 October 2017: Pregnant Rohingya woman Hasina Aktar reacts to labour pain at a medical centre in Kutupalong refugee camp, BangladeshMunir uz Zaman/AFP
11 October 2017: Rohingya refugee Hasina Aktar lies in bed with her newborn baby Mohammed Jubayed in a military tent at a medical centre in Kutupalong refugee camp, BangladeshMunir uz Zaman/AFP
12 October 2017: Syrian women and children gather on the western front after fleeing the besieged city of RaqqaBulent Kilic/AFP
12 October 2017: A man who said he was wounded by an air strike at the frontline during fighting between the Syrian Democratic forces and Isis militants in Raqqa speaks to reportersErik de Castro/Reuters
12 October 2017: A man has his eyes checked at a government pavilion during a World Sight Day event in Pontianak, West Kalimantan, IndonesiaAntara Foto/Jessica Helena Wuysang/Reuters
Kenya election protests Odinga
9 October 2017: An opposition supporter wearing oranges around his head takes part in a protest calling for the sacking of election board officials involved in August's cancelled presidential vote, in NairobiBaz Ratner/Reuters
13 October 2017: Children gather to make a portrait of the late former Indian president APJ Abdul Kalam to mark the 86th anniversary of his birth in ChennaiArun Sankar/AFP
12 October 2017: Migrants sit at a detention centre in Gharyan, LibyaHani Amara/Reuters
13 October 2017: Panda keepers display cubs to the public at the Bifengxia Base of China Conservation and Research Centre of the Giant Panda in Yaan in China's southwestern Sichuan provinceAFP
12 October 2017: Three newborn white lion cubs snuggle up to each other at the zoo in the eastern French city of AmnevillePatrick Hertzog/AFP
13 October 2017: White-powdered elephants take part in a procession to pay tribute to the late Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej during a ceremony marking one year since his death, in a field in AyutthayaRoberto Schmidt/AFP
11 October 2017: Russian President Vladimir Putin kisses a Turkmen shepherd dog given to him by Turkmenistan's President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov during a meeting in SochiMaxim Shemetov/AFP
7 October 2017: Fifty-eight white doves are released in honour of the victims of the Mandalay Bay mass shooting, at the culmination of a faith unity walk at Las Vegas City HallDrew Angerer/Getty Images
10 October 2017: Cast members perform during a rehearsal of Hair at The Vaults theatre in LondonHannah McKay/Reuters
8 October 2017: Protesters hold a giant Spanish flag in Barcelona during a demonstration to support the unity of SpainLluis Gene/AFP
12 October 2017: Far-right wing anti-separatist protesters perform the fascist salute while another rips up a Catalan pro-independence flag during Spain's National Day in BarcelonaPau Barrena/AFP
10 October 2017: Pro-independence supporters watching large screens in Barcelona react as Catalan President Carles Puigdemont announces he will abide by the referendum results. However, he suspended the declaration of independence in order to have dialogue and mediation with the Spanish stateJeff J Mitchell/Getty Images
9 October 2017: A demonstrator is detained by riot police during a rally against Columbus Day in Santiago, ChilePablo Sanhueza/Reuters
10 October 2017: People dance in a park on a foggy autumn day in Huai'an, Jiangsu province, ChinaReuters
12 October 2017: Hikers enjoy a warm autumn day near the Lac Bleu near Arolla in the Val d'Herens, SwitzerlandDenis Balibouse/Reuters
10 October 2017: Trees spell out the word 'Lenin' in a forest near the town of Ivanava in Belarus. Different sorts of trees was planted in 1970 on the hundredth anniversary of the birth of Vladimir Lenin, founder of the Soviet UnionSergei Gapon/AFP
11 October 2017: Scaffolders work on the Big Ben clock tower in Westminster, London, as it undergoes what is expected to be a four-year maintenance programmeToby Melville/Reuters
11 October 2017: The Guggenheim Bilbao Museum is illuminated during celebrations of its 20th anniversaryAnder Gillenea/AFP
10 October 2017: People gather in a chamber with an underground lake and boats inside Salina Turda salt mine, RomaniaStoyan Nenov/Reuters

