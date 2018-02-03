Arsenal have been handed a double injury boost ahead of their game against Everton on Saturday (3 February) after new signing Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Jack Wilshere overcame their illness to train with the rest of the first-team squad.

Arsene Wenger had revealed that the duo were not 100% fit for the game against the Toffees, but he will be delighted to have the services of Aubameyang and Wilshere.

"Aubameyang was sick as well so we have to assess him today. Apart from that, Welbeck is not completely back from injury. He's not ready," Wenger told a press conference on Friday (2 February), relayed through the club's official website.

"Certainly Mkhitaryan will start. That's a possibility, yes. Aubameyang, I have to assess how well he feels."

The duo were pictured training with the first-team squad and are likely to be part of the squad for the game against Sam Allardyce's side. It remains to be seen if Aubameyang, who joined from Borussia Dortmund for a club-record fee, will start or be part of the substitute's bench.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan will make his first start for Arsenal after making his debut during the Gunners' disappointing 3-1 loss to Swansea City on Tuesday (30 January). The Armenian could be part of a front-four alongside Mesut Ozil, Alex Iwobi and Alexandre Lacazette.

Wenger is hoping that his team can put what was a bad January behind them and concentrate on putting in improved performances until the end of the season. The north London club have won just two of their seven games played in 2018 and Wenger admits that the transfer window, despite ending well with the arrival of Aubameyang, did play a part in distracting his squad.

"It of course allows you to focus again on competition. It was a bit disturbing because we were very active in people going out, people coming in," Wenger said, as quoted on the club's official site.

"It has been, because we lost a game that we should not have lost. Overall, January was a very difficult month for us.

"As much as it was disappointing on the pitch, I felt that on the transfer side it worked well for us and that's what we have to show now on the pitch in the coming weeks. We have no room for any defeats anymore. It's very important that we respond very quickly," he explained.