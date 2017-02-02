Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been advised to give less interviews and focus on Borussia Dortmund's attempts to retain their place in the Champions League. The in-demand forward, repeatedly linked with Real Madrid in addition to potential English suitors such as Arsenal, Manchester City and Manchester United, has never been shy to discuss his future and recently hinted that he may have to leave Westfalenstadion at the end of the season in order to further his career.

"I feel very good here because of the magnificent fan. It is a big club. However, I am asking myself this question, If I want to take the next step, should I not leave?" he said on French radio station RMC.

Addressing those latest quotes, Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc told Reviersport: "We chatted briefly, and I recommended to him to give less interviews about the summer and rather focus on our chase of a Champions League spot on the pitch.

"He understood it. We have a very, very good relationship, but we needed to set an example for the inside and the public that our focus now is on the sporting side."

Aubameyang spoke glowingly regarding Real Madrid in the past and, while a move to the La Liga giants still appears to be the ultimate goal, he did not rule out the possibility of switching to the Premier League. Arsenal were said to have submitted a bid for the player last summer and reports from Bild in December 2016 suggested that Arsene Wenger was ready to launch another swoop.

"Real Madrid is still a dream, but there has been too much noise," Aubameyang said. "I have an important choice to make. Many people would like to see me in England. [The Premier League is] not necessarily the championship that attracts me the most. I like La Liga a lot. Paris is also an attraction. French is, of course, my first language."

Putting forth his own two cents on Aubameyang's future last week, Dortmund chief executive Hans-Joachim Watzke admitted that an offer worth €80m (£68.8m, $86.3m) would likely lead to serious discussions with the 27-year-old, Zorc and club president Reinhard Rauball. However, he insisted that the club would obviously prefer if no approaches were made for their prize asset.

Yellow Wall favourite Aubameyang has scored 20 times in 23 matches for Dortmund so far this term. The former Saint-Etienne forward bagged his 100th goal for the club during December's 2-2 draw with Hoffenheim before later travelling to the 2017 Africa Cup of Nations, where he scored twice in three matches but was unable to prevent host nation Gabon from suffering an insipid group stage exit. He returned to domestic action last weekend as Thomas Tuchel's fourth-place Dortmund side conceded a late equaliser to draw 1-1 at Mainz.