A bookshop owner is making sure that JK Rowling has the finally laugh in her Twitter spat with Pier Morgan over Donald Trump. Simon Key of the Big Green Bookshop in north London has decided to tweet the polarising journalist every line of Rowling's Harry Potter after he branded her bestselling wizardry franchise "drivel" saying he would "never" read her books.

Over the weekend, the pair got into a war of words after Rowling responded to the controversial Good Morning Britain (GMB) host being told to "f**k off!" by Austrailian comedian Jim Jefferies during an appearance on HBO chat show Real Time with Bill Maher. Morgan had refused to refer to President Trump's travel ruling as a Muslim ban.

An elated Rowling told her 9.7 million followers: "Yes, watching Piers Morgan being told to f**k off on live TV is 'exactly' as satisfying as I'd always imagined."

Afterwards Morgan hit back with: "This is why I've never read a single word of Harry Potter."

"Because you had a premonition that one day the author would roar with laughter at seeing you called out for your bulls*** on live TV?" She countered.

The mudslinging continued for many tweets with Morgan, who has sparred with the actor Ewan McGregor as well as David and Victoria Beckham, slamming Rowling as one of the "shrieking, hysterical anti-Trump celebrity brigade", criticising Trump.

Since his first message, which read, "Mr. and Mrs. Dursley, of number four, Privet Drive, were proud to say that they were perfectly normal, thank you very much," Key has sent more than 200 tweets of a planned 32,567 to Morgan, who is yet to respond.

Explaining his motive, Key told Sky News: "I'm doing it because Piers clearly spends all day on Twitter staring at his timeline.

"He clearly needs a bit of a break from all the abuse, so as he mentioned that he hasn't read any JK Rowling, rather then having to tear himself away from Twitter to read it, I'd tweet him.

"Obviously I'm sending it in bitesize chunks, which hopefully he'll be able to cope with, rather than giving him the daunting process of reading a whole book."

WARNING: EXPLETIVES USED