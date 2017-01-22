Piers Morgan shared a photo of Lily Allen "grabbing his crotch" on Twitter as the two were involved in a spat over the TV host's comments on the protests in Washington against US President Donald Trump.

Morgan tweeted: "Imagine if there were a load of men-only marches today? The feminists would go crackers". To which The Fear singer replied: "F**k off". Morgan then shared a throwback photo of Allen sitting on his lap and captioned it: "Here's a photo of Trump-hating @lilyallen grabbing my crotch".

The 31-year-old hit back at Morgan and said: "I think my hand gesture is my way of trying to assert some control, I'm 22 and being asked to sit on the lap of an old man."

The Twitter row between the two began after Morgan got into a feud with protesters after he claimed, "Planning a 'Men's March' to protest at the creeping global emasculation of my gender by rabid feminists. Who's with me?"

Following Morgan's "rabid feminists" comment, his co-host on Good Morning Britain, Susanna Reid, replied and said, "You know you sit next to a feminist every morning, right?"

Morgan attracted immense criticism for his actions, but the 51-year-old clarified that "loves women" but was "not a big fan of rabid feminists". He added, "Silly marches led by Madonna & Cher to protest at an election result are pointless".

Hours after he posted his original tweet Morgan told followers that he has cancelled his plans for a "Men's March" because "my wife's banned me from going". He continued, "This is what I meant... [when] I said rabid feminists," referring to Madonna's speech of thinking about "blowing up the White House" at the Women's March in Washington.

"Jesus Christ. This is just outrageous. cc @FBI," Morgan wrote and added, "Madonna just said she wants to bomb the White House. Any ordinary person who said that would be arrested, charged & jailed."

"When I said 'rabid feminists', this is what I meant. Very dangerous rhetoric dressed up as 'End the hate' BS. #Madonna #Bomb #WhiteHouse," he wrote.