A manhunt is underway in Oldham after someone threw a pig's head through the window of an Asian family's home in what has been described as a hate crime.

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) say that a brick smashed the living-room window of an address in Chapel Lane, which was followed by the pig's head, wrapped in plastic.

At the time of the incident, at 10pm on Saturday (30 September), the Mahmood family were at home and the brick almost struck a 14-year-old girl.

Officers believe that someone got out of the rear passenger seat of a Vauxhall Corsa and threw the objects at the property before returning to the vehicle.

The car had two other passengers and the man was described as aged about 18 and wearing a black hooded top that was pulled up over his head.

Det Chf Insp Chris Downey, from Oldham CID, appealed for information from anyone who may have been at the area before condemning the hate crime.

He said: "This was a disgusting act against an innocent family who have lived in this community for years and were enjoying being at home together on a quiet Saturday night.

"We are treating this appalling incident as a hate crime and are doing everything we can to find those responsible. No one should be made to feel scared in their own home.

"The family were extremely shook up by this and we have been out to see them to offer assurance that we will do everything in our power to track the offenders down."

The Manchester Evening News spoke to Ajaz Mahmood who's wife, Ghazle Kauser and their four children were in the property at the time, including Hannas, 14, who was almost struck by the brick.

Mahmood said to the newspaper: "I am not sure whether it is racial or Islamaphobic. My family have been living in this area for 29 years and in this house for 11 years.

He continued: "I am not living in a predominantly white area, there a Asian families here too. It could possibly be a case of mistaken identity.

"I was at work when I took a phone call from home and could hear hysterical screaming.

"It was not a nice experience, especially when your family are in the house, and they are vulnerable without me there."

He continued: "It's strange and very disturbing. The kids are absolutely petrified. The glass was smashed first and then the head was thrown in straight afterwards."