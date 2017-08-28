Pink delivered a powerful speech at the 2017 MTV VMAs before accepting the Michael Jackson Vanguard Award at the annual music event, which was held at the Forum in Inglewood, California on Monday (28 August).

After performing some of her greatest hits and receiving a warm introduction from Ellen DeGeneres, the songstress took to the stage to give a heartfelt speech to Willow, recounting the time when her six-year-old daughter told her: "I'm the ugliest girl I know ... I look like a boy with long hair."

Pink said she immediately swung into action after hearing her young daughter speak so harshly about herself.

"I went home and I made a PowerPoint presentation for her and in that presentation, there were androgynous rock stars and artists that live their truth and are probably made fun of every day of their lives and carry on," she told the audience.

"[They] wave their flag, and inspire the rest of us. These are artists like Michael Jackson, David Bowie, Freddie Mercury, Annie Lennox, Prince, Janis Joplin, George Michael, Elton John, so many artists."

Pink then said that even though she has been mocked for her appearance, she does not let it get to her as she is comfortable with who she is.

"Baby, girl, we don't change, we take the gravel and the shell and we make a pearl," she said.

"We help other people to change so that they can see more kinds of beauty. And to all of the artists here, I am so inspired by all of you. Thank you for being your true selves. And for, for lighting the way for us."