She is one of the most talented musicians on the planet so it's hard to believe that singers wouldn't be lining up to work with Pink. However, the 38-year-old entertainer has revealed that when she approached one of her heroes and boldly asked for a collaboration, she was taken back by the frosty reply she received.

Appearing on the Morning Mash Up on SiriusXM Hits 1, Pink shared a hilarious anecdote of the moment she came face-to-face with R&B icon, Mary J. Blige, back in 2000.

"I walked into her trailer and I was like, 'Hi! Umm ... would you ever work with me?'" Pink said. "She just took one look at me and she goes, 'No.' I go, 'Okay. I love you, Mary. I'll see you again!'"

Still riding high on the success of her debut album Can't Take Me Home, Pink refused to take the snub to heart. Instead, she appreciated Blige's honesty.

"That's what I love about her," she said. "I respect it, I respect it. So many people would be like [puts on fake friendly voice] 'Yeah, call me ...'"

Pink recently divulged details about her experience with another industry heavyweight. Speaking to the New York Times, the mother-of-two claimed producer Dr. Luke – real name Lukasz Gottwald – is " not a good person".

In February, Kesha lost a bid to end her contract with the music producer after Manhattan Supreme Court Judge Shirley Werner Kornreich refused to let her walk away from a six-album deal with Sony.

Pink said that although she isn't privy to the details of the case, she believed the resulting fallout was "bad karma".

"I don't know what happened. But I know that regardless of whether or not Dr. Luke did that, this is his karma and he earned it because he's not a good person," she said. "I have told him that to his face and I do not work with him."

She added that he "doesn't do good business, he's not a kind person, he doesn't do the right thing when given ample opportunities to do so, and I don't really feel that bad for him."