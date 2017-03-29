Pop superstar Ed Sheeran was supported by a star-studded audience as he headlined a Teenage Cancer Trust concert on 28 March. Socialite Pippa Middleton and retired footballer David Beckham were amongst the famous faces spotted in the audience.

Sheeran, 26, brought London's Royal Albert Hall to life delivering a string of hits from his latest chart-topping album Divide. The pop star opened with hometown tribute Castle On The Hill before descending into album tracks Galway Girl, Dive and Eraser.

Of course, the singer dished out longtime fan favourites singles like The A-Team and Thinking Out Loud before closing with an encore of You Need Me, I Don't Need You and long-running number one Shape Of You. Shining the spotlight on fresh talent, Sheeran also performed a rendition of Rag'N'Bone Man's critically-acclaimed breakout single Human.

Moments before surprising the audience with a mash-up of Divide track New Man with 2014 track Sing, Sheeran cheekily said: "I know this is a nice seated venue, it's a posh venue, but we are going to treat it like a scummy pub and get dancing." Sheeran was supported by guest act Busted, who sang notable hits like Year 3000 and Crashed The Wedding.

Backstage, Sheeran was seen mingling with the stars and taking photos with celebrity fans including Beckham, 41, and The Who rocker Roger Daltrey who introduced the pop star's performance with a heartwarming speech. Daltrey said: "This guy is unbelievable. He's so special. I've met so many stars in my life, most of the big ones. This one is very unusual, what you see and what he puts over is what he is. He's totally there."

Kate Middleton's younger sister Pippa Middleton was also in attendance with fiance James Matthews while Sheeran's close friend James Blunt and comedian Michael McIntyre were also spotted.

Daltrey, who is a patron of the Trust also told the audience: "This is the 17th year of these shows for Teenage Cancer Trust and it's been something very special to me. It's given me a reward beyond money could buy, what we do for this age group that has been so forgotten. They would either be with tiny children or old people like me. I don't know what's worse. That has given me so much of a reward."

Sheeran's charitable efforts do not begin with the Teenage Cancer Trust – the Grammy-winner embarked on a trip to Africa for Comic Relief where he brought several young street boys, who had been raped and abused, to safety in Liberia.

The Teenage Cancer Trust kicked off on 27 March with performances from M.O and The Who before continuing with Paul Weller, The Who and Pet Shop Boys.

Watch Ed Sheeran perform at the Teenage Cancer Trust concert: