- The Duchess of Cambridge's younger sister, Pippa Middleton marries financier and former racing driver James Matthews at St Mark's Church in Englefield in Berkshire.
- Guests arrive for the intimate service, including Prince Harry, Prince William and Matthews' reality TV star brother, Spencer.
- Space is limited to the church's 130 person capacity. Meghan Markle, thought to be an exception to the "no ring, no bring" rule, does not attend.
- The £6m Middleton family home in neighbouring Bucklebury is due to host the wedding reception.
ICONIC PICTURE OF THE DAY ALERT!
Newly married couple James Matthews, 41, and Pippa Middleton, 33, kiss for the cameras following an intimate ceremony at St Mark's Church in Englefield in Berkshire.
But where's Prince George?
Ah yes, there he is, that cheeky face is never too far away from mischief!
More stunning Kate Middleton pictures.....
In an early contender for cutest picture of the day — Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge (L) stands with her daughter Britain's princess Charlotte, and the other bridesmaids and pageboys.
Princess Eugenie of York (L) has also attended, alongside James Middleton, the brother of the bride.
Other notable guests to arrive include Gary Goldsmith (L), the uncle of Pippa and brother to Carole, her mother. The pair grew up together as siblings in a council house in Southall.
Now a multi-millionaire, he was filmed by an undercover reporter apparently taking cocaine and bragging about his royal connections at his Ibiza villa in 2009, but was still made a guest for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's wedding in 2012.
He married wife Julie-Ann in 2013.
Reality TV star Spencer Matthews (C), brother of the groom, greets Prince William, Duke of Cambridge, Prince Harry (L) outside the church ahead of the wedding of Pippa Middleton and James Matthews at St Mark's Church in Englefield.
Prince Harry and his elder brother, The Duke of Cambridge Prince William, have also arrived — looking ready for a big day of celebrations.
Pippa Middleton made a dramatic entrance, arriving with her father Michael Middleton, in a 1951 Jaguar Mk V car, for her wedding to James Matthews at St Mark's Church in Englefield.
Pippa Middleton has arrived and looks stunning in her Giles Deacon wedding dress