Newly married couple James Matthews, 41, and Pippa Middleton, 33, kiss for the cameras following an intimate ceremony at St Mark's Church in Englefield in Berkshire.

Ah yes, there he is, that cheeky face is never too far away from mischief!

In an early contender for cutest picture of the day — Kate Middleton, Duchess of Cambridge (L) stands with her daughter Britain's princess Charlotte, and the other bridesmaids and pageboys.

Princess Eugenie of York (L) has also attended, alongside James Middleton, the brother of the bride.

Other notable guests to arrive include Gary Goldsmith (L), the uncle of Pippa and brother to Carole, her mother. The pair grew up together as siblings in a council house in Southall.

Now a multi-millionaire, he was filmed by an undercover reporter apparently taking cocaine and bragging about his royal connections at his Ibiza villa in 2009, but was still made a guest for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's wedding in 2012.

He married wife Julie-Ann in 2013.