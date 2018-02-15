Disney Pixar has released a brand new trailer for Incredibles 2, giving fans a better idea of the film's story, which sees Elastigirl (Holly Hunter) go off on her own superhero adventure, leaving husband Mr Incredible (Craig T Nelson) behind to look after their super-powered kids.

The fresh look focuses on an increasingly dishevelled Mr Incredible, aka Bob Parr, as he deals with the discovery of his youngest son Jack-Jack's plentiful powers, his older son and teenage daughter's desire to become superheroes themselves, and maths homework.

Directed and written by Brad Bird, who returns following the 2004 original, Incredibles 2 is set for release on 13 July in the UK, 15 June in the US.

Elastigirl, aka Helen Parr, is hired by a tycoon (Bob Odenkirk's Winston Deavor) to carry out missions despite superhero vigilantes still being against the law.

We don't see much of her side of the story, with the focus instead on Bob's supportive stay-at-home efforts.

As he says: "I need to succeed so she can succeed so we can succeed!"

Incredibles 2 also stars Sarah Vowell and Huck Milner as Violet and Dash Parr, Samuel L Jackson as Lucius Best / Frozone, Sophia Bush as Voyd, Jonathan banks as Rick Dicker and Brad Bird himself as familiar scene-stealer Edna Mode.

The film opens exactly where the original left off, with the family of superheroes facing down Pixar favourite John Ratzenberger's subterranean supervillain The Underminer.

An official synopsis reads: